Gujarat Women’s Team 2024 Player List: Complete Gujarat Giants Squad and Player List for WPL 2024

The WPL 2024 auction is in the history books. Gujarat Giants entered the auction with a massive purse, and they made full use of it by roping in some big names earlier today.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise made the joint-most expensive signing of the event by spending ₹2 crore on Kashvee Gautam's services.

Apart from Gautam, the Gujarat Giants also signed Australian batter Phoebe Litchfield for ₹1 crore.

The Giants filled up the remaining spots in their squad by signing Indian players, Tarannum Pathan, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Trisha Poojitha and Priya Mishra.

Furthermore, they availed the services of Australian pacer Lauren Cheatle and Scottish all-rounder Kathryn Bryce.

Players purchased by Gujarat Women at WPL 2024 auction

Kashvee Gautam (₹2 crore)

Phoebe Litchfield (₹1 crore)

Veda Krishnamurthy (₹30 lakh)

Meghna Singh (₹30 lakh)

Lauren Cheatle (₹30 lakh)

Priya Mishra (₹20 lakh)

Trisha Poojitha (₹10 lakh)

Kathyrn Bryce (₹10 lakh)

Mannat Kashyap (₹10 lakh)

Tarannum Pathan (₹10 lakh)

List of Gujarat Giants Women players retained ahead of the WPL 2024 auction

Here is the full list of players whom the Gujarat Giants retained before the Women's Premier League 2024 Auction:

Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney and Shabnam Shakil

Complete Gujarat Women squad after WPL 2024 auction

The Giants filled up all the spots in their squad. They were still left with ₹1.45 crore in their auction purse. Here is the complete Giants squad:

Kashvee Gautam, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Meghna Singh, Lauren Cheatle, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Kathyrn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Tarannum Pathan, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Beth Mooney and Shabnam Shakil.

Beth Mooney will likely continue as the captain of Gujarat. It will be interesting to see if they can win their first trophy.

