"Gutted to be missing the start of England’s international summer" - Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes is yet to recover from the finger injury he sustained during IPL 2021. The England all-rounder stated that he is 'gutted' to miss the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting tomorrow.

In an encouraging update, Ben Stokes also revealed that he is at an "exciting point of recovery" as he has resumed light training. However, there is still no fixed timeline on when he might become available for selection.

"I’m gutted to be missing the start of England’s international summer. Knowing that my finger injury is keeping me off the field is so frustrating. I’m able to bowl, I’m able to get in the gym and I’m able to hit some balls again so I’m at an exciting point of my recovery where full-on training is not that far away and then I can start thinking about playing in a match again. It is still too early to say exactly when I’ll be back for Durham, but I’ve had a good start," Ben Stokes wrote in his column for the Mirror.

Ben Stokes was last seen in action for England during their tour of India earlier this year. The all-rounder, who is part of the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, suffered a finger injury while taking a catch in their first game of the season in April.

"We’re all excited to see new talent being given the opportunity" - Ben Stokes

Jos Buttler will miss the New Zealand Test series.

England will field a much-changed side as players involved in the now-suspended IPL 2021 have been given extended time off by the ECB.

Jofra Archer is also missing with an injury, along with Ben Stokes. However, the all-rounder feels England have enough firepower to see out the Kiwis while being excited to see some new English talent on show.

"I reckon we still have enough in the tank to get a result with some entertaining cricket on show. Guys like James Bracey and Ollie Robinson have fully earned their call ups. You never totally know how it is going to go until they get out there, but it is fair to say we’re all excited to see new talent being given the opportunity to show what they can do and this is their chance to stake a claim for the long term," the 29-year-old added.

England will hope their star all-rounder recovers in time for the crucial five-match Test series against India, starting in August. English players will also have an eye on the upcoming Ashes, which starts in December in Australia.

