Guwahati Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Bud Cricket Club vs Stallion Cricket Club, Match 13

The 12th match of the Guwahati Premier League 2024 saw 91 Yard Club lock horns with SG Club on Tuesday, March 26, at the Judges Field in Guwahati. The match was reduced to eight overs due to rain. 91 Yards Club won the match by eight wickets after chasing down the target of 47 runs in 3.2 overs.

The second match of the day between Bud Cricket Club and Stallion Cricket Club ended in a tie. Stallion scored 23 runs in the Super Over. In reply, Bud Cricket Club could make only seven runs and lost the match by 16 runs.

Bud Cricket Club are still at the top of the points table with three wins in four matches and have a Net Run Rate of +2.600. Stallion Club have moved to second position from fourth and have two wins to their name. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.842.

Nabajyoti Club have moved to third place from second and have a Net Run Rate of +0.813. They have won two out of three matches. New Star Club have slipped to fourth position from third and have won two out of three matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.853. 91 Yard Club have moved to fifth position from sixth. They have won two out of three games and have a Net Run Rate of +0.595.

Guwahati Town Club are in sixth position and have won one out of three matches. They were earlier in fifth place and have a Net Run Rate of +0.442. City Cricket Club and SG Club are yet to record their first victory in the tournament and are still in the last two places.

Shubham Kumar Gupta shines as 91 Yard Club beats SG Club in a low-scoring encounter

91 Yard Club elected to bowl in the 12th match against SG Club. The match was reduced to eight overs and SG Club scored 46 runs for the loss of five wickets.

91 Yards Club reached the target of 47 runs in just 3.2 overs with eight wickets in hand. Shubham Kumar Gupta picked up two wickets for nine runs in two overs for 91 Yard Club and won the Player of the Match award.

Stallion Cricket Club faced Bud Cricket Club in the 13th match and elected to bowl after winning the toss. The match was reduced to 18 overs due to rain. Bud Cricket Club posted a total of 184 runs for the loss of four wickets. Rishav Das was the highest scorer with 93 runs off 54 deliveries. Mrinmoy Dutta was the pick of the bowlers for Stallion and took three wickets for 50 runs in four overs.

In response, Stallion Cricket Club score 184 runs for the loss of seven wickets at the end of the 17th over and the match ended in a tie. In the Super Over, Stallion Cricket Club made 23 runs, while Bud Cricket Club could make only seven runs and lost the Super Over by 16 runs.

