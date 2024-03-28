Guwahati Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after City Cricket Club vs Bud Cricket Club (Updated) ft. Rishav Das

Gauhati Town Club bagged a five-wicket win over Stallion Cricket Club in the 16th game of the Guwahati Premier League T20 2024 on Thursday, March 28. Meanwhile, Bud CC secured a four-wicket victory against City Cricket Club in the 17th encounter.

Stallion Cricket Club batted first and posted a meager total of 81 in 17.2 overs. Joshua Ozukum(20) and Roshan Alom-I (20) top-scored for the stallions, while Abdul Ajij Khuraishi scalped five wickets for Gauhati Town Club. In reply, Gauhati chased down the total with ease and they won the game with 37 balls to spare.

Shifting our focus to the 17th encounter of the tournament, City Cricket Club racked up a below-par total of 147/9 runs in 20 overs. Dibalkar Johori was the top scorer with 37 off 18 deliveries. Nipan Deka and Rohit Singh-III claimed two wickets apiece for Bud Cricket Club.

In response, Bud CC chased down the total in 18.3 overs with four wickets in hand. Rishav Das (52) and Sibsankar Roy (28) were the standout batters. Dibakar Johori scalped three wickets for City Cricket Club but in vain.

Guwahati Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Rishav Das 5 5 1 236 93 59 162 145.68 - 3 10 26 2 Pradyaun Saikia 5 5 - 169 53 33.8 118 143.22 - 1 11 16 3 Swarupam Purkayastha 5 4 - 158 80 39.5 117 135.04 - 1 9 14 4 Rahul Hazarika 5 5 - 130 64 26 103 126.21 - 1 7 10 5 Saahil Jain 5 5 - 124 58 24.8 97 127.84 - 1 9 7 6 Sumit Ghadigaonkar 5 5 - 114 56 22.8 94 121.28 - 1 4 13 7 Romario Sharma 5 5 - 107 50 21.4 89 120.22 - 1 6 8 8 Sumit Kashyap 5 5 - 95 32 19 68 139.71 - - 5 9 9 Anurag Talukdar 3 2 1 84 43 84 46 182.61 - - 5 6 10 Joshua Ozukum 5 3 - 81 59 27 62 130.65 - 1 5 6

Topping the highest run-getter chart is the prolific Rishav Das, who has been in blistering form throughout the tournament with an impressive tally of 236 runs.

Closely following Das is Pradyaun Saikia who has amassed 169 runs in the tournament. Swarupam Purkayastha has smashed 158 runs in four innings to make it to the third rank. Rahul Hazarika has secured the fourth spot with 130 runs.

Saahil Jaine is in the fifth position, accumulating 124 runs, while Sumit Ghadigaonkar occupies the sixth slot with 114 runs. Romario Sharma (107), Sumit Kashyap (95), Anurag Talukdar (84), and Joshua Ozukum (81) secure the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

Guwahati Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Dibakar Johori 5 5 14.4 116 10 4/26 11.6 7.91 8.8 1 - - 2 Abdul Ajij Khuraishi 5 5 14.2 90 8 5/19 11.25 6.28 10.75 - 1 - 3 Abhijot Singh 5 5 18.3 124 8 3/32 15.5 6.7 13.88 - - 1 4 Darshan Rajbongshi 5 4 15 117 8 4/28 14.63 7.8 11.25 1 - - 5 Swarupam Purkayastha 5 5 18 106 7 4/8 15.14 5.89 15.43 1 - - 6 Pushparaj Sharma 5 5 18 112 7 4/9 16 6.22 15.43 1 - 1 7 Mrinmoy Dutta 6 4 16 138 7 3/50 19.71 8.63 13.71 - - - 8 Shekhar Jyoti Barman 4 4 13 72 6 3/10 12 5.54 13 - - - 9 Rahul Singh-I 2 2 8 48 6 5/11 8 6 8 - 1 - 10 Dipjyoti Das 6 4 12 92 6 3/30 15.33 7.67 12 - - -

Dibakar Johori has emerged as the leading wicket-taker so far, with 10 scalps to his name from five matches. Johori’s best bowling figures are 4/26, and he has a decent economy rate of 7.91.

Abdul Ajij Khuraishi’s jaw-dropping performance for the Gauhati Town Club catapults him to the second position with eight wickets. The pacer has a best haul of 5/19. Abhijot Singh occupies the third spot with eight wickets.

Darshan Rajbongshi is placed fourth among the leading wicket-takers with eight wickets too, followed by Swarupam Purkayastha’s seven-wicket tally. Swarupam has been super economical this season, giving away runs at 5.89 per

Pushparaj Sharma and Mrinmoy Dutta see themselves in sixth and seventh positions with seven wickets each and an economy rate of 6.22 and 8.63 respectively. Shekhar Jyoti, Rahul Singh-I, and Dipjyoti Das occupy the eighth, ninth, and 10th spots respectively having picked up six wickets each in the tournament so far.

