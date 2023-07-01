Guyana Amazon Warriors signs Shreyanka Patil in Women's Caribbean Premier League 2023

Emerging Indian women cricketer Shreyanka Patil has been picked by Guyana Amazon Warriors in the draft for the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023, scheduled to start on July 31. Patil, who is an uncapped Indian player, will become the first woman from the country to feature in the WCPL.

The Karnataka all-rounder was impressive in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) dismal campaign in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) earlier in March. She picked up six wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 9.84 to finish her team’s leading wicket-taker, while scoring 62 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 151.21.

Shreyanka Patil was named in the 15-member squad of the Guyana Amazon Warriors led by former West Indies women’s team captain Stafanie Taylor. The Indian youngster will be joined by Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, and Shabnim Ismail as the other three overseas players in the squad.

Guyana women will play the WCPL 2023 opener against Barbados Royals women's team on July 31 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. They will meet the defending champions, Trinbago Knight Riders women, on August 2 at the same venue.

The WCPL started with a three-team tournament in 2022 with only four matches, including the final, being played. However, the league matches in the upcoming season have been increased to 6, with each team set to face their opponent twice. The top two teams will play the final on August 10.

Shreyanka Patil starred in Emerging Teams Cup

Shreyanka Patil recently made headlines for her phenomenal performance with the ball in the recently-concluded Asian Cricket Council Women's Emerging Teams Cup. She claimed nine wickets in just two games for India at an impressive economy rate of 2.14.

The 20-year-old off-spinner recorded incredulous figures 3-1-2-5 in the first game against Hong Kong and followed up with 4/13 in the final versus Bangladesh A. Shreyanka got only one opportunity to bat in the final, however, she was dismissed for a three-ball duck.

