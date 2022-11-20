"Had an appendectomy today but feeling better"- Shaheen Afridi on the process of recovery

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi is feeling a lot better after undergoing an appendectomy on Sunday. The fast bowler, who jarred his knee during the T20 World Cup final against England recently, tweeted a picture from his hospital bed after undergoing the surgery, with this message:

“Had an appendectomy today but Alhumdulillah feeling better. Remember me in your prayers."

The left-arm pacer injured his knee while taking a crucial catch of batsman Harry Brook, in the final on 13 November. He had to hobble back to the dugout at a crucial juncture of the game and was unable to bowl his remaining two overs.

Pakistan were left a bowler short and England managed to chase the target down with an over to spare.

Shaheen did try to bowl after the injury but failed to continue after struggling in his run-up for the very first ball.

Reports emerged that Shaheen could be out of action for months. But later PCB confirmed that there was no sign of injury and the discomfort was mainly “due to a forced knee flexion whilst landing." He was advised a couple of weeks' rest.

Shaheen Afridi's absence in the later stages of England innings proved decisive in the final

PCB also added that his “return to international cricket will be subject to the champion fast bowler’s successful completion of the rehabilitation program and following go-ahead by the medical staff,” as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

Shaheen Afridi's knee injury first surfaced in Sri Lanka back in July

Shaheen Afridi had spent around three months recovering from the knee injury that he first sustained while fielding during a Test match against Sri Lanka in July.

Shaheen was asked by PCB to complete his rehabilitation with the team and traveled with the side for the Asia Cup in the UAE. Later, he was flown to London where he successfully completed his rehab and was deemed fit to take part in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan still has an outside chance of making it to the ICC World Test Championship final but the potential unavailability of Shaheen Afridi will be a huge blow for them. Pakistan is slated to host England and New Zealand for three and two Tests respectively, which will be their final two assignments in this WTC cycle.

