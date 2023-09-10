"Had they not come in my life, I wouldn't have become a star"- Shoaib Akhtar on Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar claimed that he could become a famous celebrity only because of the influence of Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan on his life.

Akhtar was a huge Bollywood fan and used to copy the style and mannerisms of Salman and Shahrukh. He also got an opportunity to meet both the stars and also featured for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the team co-owned by Shahrukh Khan.

Speaking in a video on the YouTube channel 'Wake up with Sorabh', here's what Shoaib Akhtar had to say:

"Salman Khan has always been my favourite and I also like Shahrukh. I actually have to thank both of them because had they not come in my life, I wouldn't have become a star. I used to copy Salman and Shahrukh all the time. I also used to copy Waqar Younis' run-up and also Wasim Akram."

He further added:

"I was really lucky to be friends with Sachin. I got along with him really well. People feel we are enemies but that's really not the case. I was friends with everyone, especially Afridi, Saqlain, Ajju (Azhar Mahmood) and was the naughtiest in the fielding sessions, naughty in a good way. I used to do mimicry and used to copy everyone. I had very few fights."

Always wanted India to love me as much as Pakistan does: Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar is one of the very few cricketers who is loved in both India and Pakistan. He feels lucky to receive the warmth of appreciation from both countries and believes it is his duty to become a medium for promoting regular cricket between the two nations.

Speaking about wanting to see the relations between the two countries improve, Akhtar stated:

"I always wanted India to love me as much as Pakistan does. It was always at the back of my mind. I always care about the region. I want trades to open between the two countries and I want things to get normal so I always talk in a balanced manner. People say I make YouTube videos only to make money and get praise from India. But I haven't done a video in a while."

After hanging his boots, Akhtar has also been a broadcaster and also runs his own YouTube channel which is followed by masses both in India and Pakistan.