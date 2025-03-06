“Had me in tears” - David Miller’s wife’s emotional reaction after century in SA vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

South African batter David Miller's wife Camilla Harris shared an emotional message on social media after the star player scored an unbeaten century in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final against New Zealand. The match was held on Wednesday, March 5, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

After opting to bat first, Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson starred for New Zealand. Rachin played a superb innings of 108 off 101 balls, including 13 boundaries and one six, while former captain Williamson contributed 102 off 94 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes.

Daryl Mitchell (49 off 37) and Glenn Phillips (49* off 27) also made valuable contributions as the Black Caps finished with 362/6 in their 50 overs.

In response, South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma (56) and Rassie van der Dussen (69) scored half-centuries. However, after the latter's dismissal, the middle order collapsed, with the Proteas slipping from 161/2 to 218/8.

David Miller then fought back with a brilliant unbeaten 100 off 67 balls, the fastest century in Champions Trophy history, and dedicated his celebration to his newborn son, Benjamin. However, his effort went in vain as South Africa finished at 312/9, falling short by 50 runs.

Meanwhile, Miller’s wife Camilla took to Instagram Stories to share a video of the moment her husband reached his century, accompanied by a heartfelt message. She wrote:

“100 not out. Beyond proud of you my baby! Your celebration for our special Banji had me in tears. We love you, my champ.”

David Miller’s wife’s emotional reaction after century in 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final (Image via Instagram-@camillaharris_miller)

Miller and Camilla welcomed their son, Benjamin, on January 30 earlier this year. Meanwhile, New Zealand has qualified for the final and will face India on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

A look at David Miller's record in international cricket

David Miller made his South Africa debut in a T20I against the West Indies in 2010 and has since played 130 matches in the format. The southpaw has scored 2,591 runs at an average of 33.21, including eight fifties and two centuries.

Additionally, Miller has featured in 178 ODIs for the Proteas, amassing 4,611 runs at an average of 42.30, with 24 fifties and seven centuries to his name.

