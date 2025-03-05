"Doesn't matter who the opponents are, India are going to win" - Former pacer makes big statement on 2025 Champions Trophy final 

Former India pacer S Sreesanth believes that the Men in Blue will lift the 2025 Champions Trophy irrespective of who their opponents are in the final. Praising Rohit Sharma and co., he asserted that there is a lot of positive energy in the team, adding that India are playing some excellent cricket.

India booked their place in the 2025 Champions Trophy final by getting the better of world champions Australia by four wickets in the first semifinal in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. Batting first after winning the toss, the Aussies were held to 264 as Mohammed Shami picked up 3-48. Virat Kohli then anchored yet another chase, scoring 84 off 98 as India got home in 48.1 overs.

Speaking to PTI Video, two-time World Cup winner Sreesanth backed India to clinch the 2025 Champions Trophy final on Sunday, March 9. He commented:

"Doesn't matter who the opponents are in the final, India are going to win. There is so much positive energy. They are playing some wonderful cricket. The way Virat Kohli anchored the chase, the way Shreyas Iyer has stepped up -- let's just keep our fingers crossed."

The 42-year-old former right-arm pacer urged the Men in Blue to remain humble even as they climb the ladder of success. He added:

"Let's be humble in our process. That's what Mahibhai (MS Dhoni) used to say -- one of the best captains I've played with. Even Sourav Ganguly used to say the same. Dada always used to say, let's be humble and trust the process. That's exactly what the Indian team is doing... Gautam bhai (Gambhir) is doing a great job."

Sreesanth went on to praise pacer Mohammed Shami as one of the biggest fighters. The 34-year-old recently made a comeback to the Indian team after a long injury layoff. In Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Shami has done an excellent job as leader of the attack. Hailing the fast bowler, Sreesanth said:

"Shami one of the biggest fighters. I remember seeing him bowl at the nets. I used to tell him, 'Shami, you will go a long way', and I like it a lot because of the way he has upgraded himself. Playing for the country, forgetting the past, looking ahead, even after coming back from injury and doing well, getting the wicket in the first over..."

Shami is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the 2025 Champions Trophy, with eight scalps in four matches at an average of 19.88.

India are unbeaten in the 2025 Champions Trophy

The Men in Blue are yet to lose a single match in the 2025 Champions Trophy. They began their campaign with a six-wicket win against Bangladesh and went on to hammer arch-rivals Pakistan by the same margin.

In their last group clash, they beat New Zealand by 44 runs. Team India will take on the winner of the second semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand in the final in Dubai on March 9.

