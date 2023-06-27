Hanuma Vihari to move from Andhra to Madhya Pradesh for upcoming domestic season - Reports

Andhra batter Hanuma Vihari is likely to represent Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming Indian domestic season. Earlier this month, the experienced 29-year-old batter was named the South Zone captain for the Duleep Trophy, which begins on June 28 in Bengaluru.

According to a report in TOI, Vihari has decided to move from Andhra to 2022 Ranji Trophy champions Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming domestic season. The newspaper quoted a source as saying:

"Vihari and Kulwant Khejroliya will play for Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming season. This was decided at a selection committee meeting of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association on Monday (June 26).”

While Vihari is moving from Andhra to MP, left-arm pacer Khejroliya earlier represented Delhi. Speaking about the development, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association president Abhilash Khandekar told TOI:

"Yes, we had a meeting of our selection committee today, but I don't have the details. I'll get back to you tomorrow."

The report further added that MP will be continued to be coached by Chandrakant Pandit, who guided the team to their maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2022.

Can Hanuma Vihari make comeback to Indian team?

Vihari made his Test debut for India against England in September 2018 at The Oval and scored a resolute half-century in the first innings. The right handed-batter was dismissed for a duck in the second essay as the visitors went down by 118 runs.

The batter has represented India in 16 Tests, scoring 839 runs at an average of 33.56, with one hundred and five fifties. He last turned out for India during the rescheduled Test in Birmingham. Vihari had a poor game, as he was dismissed for 20 & 11. India lost the Test by seven wickets as England chased down 378.

The right-hander won a lot of plaudits for batting despite a fractured hand in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh.

