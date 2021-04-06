Create
Hanuma Vihari to join Warwickshire for a county stint

Anurag Bansal
ANALYST
Modified 11 min ago
After going unsold in the IPL 2021 auction, India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari is now set to participate in the English county season with Warwickshire.

As per reports, the right-hander has already departed for England and will feature in a minimum of three games for the Warwickshire team.

"Vihari will be playing in the English county side for Warwickshire this season. He would play a few games. He is in England now," said a senior BCCI official to PTI.

Warwickshire have not yet made the signing official. However, according to BCCI officials, the intricacies are being chalked out before things are announced.

"The contract is being chalked out. He will play a minimum of three games. We are trying to figure out if there is a chance to play a few more," the BCCI official mentioned.

Hanuma Vihari last played for India in January 2021

Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin walk off the field after a marathon match-saving partnership
Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin walk off the field after a marathon match-saving partnership

Vihari was last seen in action for India during the team's historic series victory against Australia in Sydney.

His notable four-hour knock, where he stayed 23* fighting a torn hamstring, helped India save the game and the series against Australia in their own backyard.

He was subsequently ruled out of the series due to the aforementioned injury and moved to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for rehabilitation.

Hanuma Vihari also played for Andhra Pradesh in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy, but had a dull season and wasn't able to replicate his Australia-tour performances.

Over 40 Indian cricketers have played county cricket

The BCCI has always encouraged players of the Indian cricket team to undergo a county stint before an England tour to get acclamatized to the English conditions.

As India get ready to play England in England later this year, Vihari's stint with Warwickshire will be crucial for the team.

In the recent past, players like Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and R Ashwin have featured in county cricket games before India's tour of England.

Published 06 Apr 2021, 14:49 IST
