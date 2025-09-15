  • home icon
  • "Happy birthday to dear Surya" - Sanjay Manjrekar sings for Suryakumar Yadav after India's win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 15, 2025 00:46 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav - Source: Getty

Former opener Sanjay Manjrekar wished Suryakumar Yadav and sang for him after India's stunning seven-wicket win over Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 fixture on Sunday, September 14. Suryakumar celebrated his 35th birthday on the same day.

It was a perfect gift for the Indian skipper as they put up a dominant performance against Pakistan. During the post-match presentation, Sanjay Manjrekar sang the 'Happy Birthday' song to wish Suryakumar Yadav on the joyous occasion.

"Happy birthday to you... Happy birthday to dear Surya, happy birthday to you," Manjrekar was heard singing. (via Sony Liv)
As Manjrekar sang for Suryakumar, the crowd in the background could also be heard chanting the same. The 35-year-old expressed that it was a great feeling beating Pakistan on this day and that it was a perfect return gift to the country.

India continued their solid run in the Asia Cup 2025 with back-to-back victories. Having beaten the UAE by nine wickets in their opening game, they remained unbeaten with a stellar win over Pakistan.

Suryakumar Yadav scores unbeaten 47 to take India over the line against Pakistan

Birthday boy Suryakumar Yadav made the day count in great fashion. He not only led from the front as captain but also played a match-winning knock with the bat. Bowling first, India restricted Pakistan to 127/9 from their 20 overs.

Opener Abhishek Sharma got the Men In Blue off to a flying start once again. India did lose a couple of wickets inside the powerplay. However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav walked to the middle and batted with responsibility.

The right-hander scored an unbeaten 47 off 37 balls to ensure India got over the line with ease. His sensible knock did not give Pakistan any chance to stage a comeback whatsoever. His innings included five boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 127.03.

The skipper finished the game with a six on the fifth ball of the 16th over. It was only fitting for him to have scored the winning runs and in style as well. The skipper, being in form, came as a great sign for India moving forward in the tournament.

