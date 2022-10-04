"Happy birthday to you little spidey"- Cricket fraternity extends warm wishes to Rishabh Pant as keeper-batter turns 25

The cricket community extended special wishes to Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as he turned 25 on Tuesday, October 4. The southpaw is currently in Indore, representing Team India in the third T20I against South Africa.
Pant has established himself as one of the premier Test batters of this generation with multiple match-winning knocks across the globe in challenging conditions. Despite his magnificent exploits in the longer format, he is yet to cement his place in white-ball formats, especially in T20Is.
He is currently fighting for a middle-order slot in the Indian T20I side with Dinesh Karthik. Team management opted to go in with Karthik on most occasions in the recent past, considering his experience and proven finishing credentials. Pant did manage to play all three games against South Africa in the recent series but failed to make any significant impact.
Pant's former and current teammates were quick to wish him a happy birthday through their official social media handles.
Amit Mishra, his former teammate at the Delhi Capitals (DC), led the wishes by posting a special message on Twitter. Soon, other cricketers joined Mishra in wishing Pant a wonderful birthday.
Here are some Twitter wishes for Pant on his 25th birthday:
Rishabh Pant departs for 27 on his birthday in the third T20I against Sout Africa
In the absence of KL Rahul, team management promoted Rishabh Pant to open the innings in the ongoing third T20I against South Africa in Indore. Chasing 228, Rohit Sharma (0) and Shreyas Iyer (one) departed early, leaving their side in a heap of trouble.
Pant (27 off 14 balls) played aggressively to keep Team India's hopes alive in the massive chase. Just as he looked set for a big knock, Lungi Ngidi dismissed him in the fifth over.
During his short stay at the crease, Pant entertained fans by hitting three fours and two sixes.