"Happy birthday to you little spidey"- Cricket fraternity extends warm wishes to Rishabh Pant as keeper-batter turns 25

The cricket community extended special wishes to Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as he turned 25 on Tuesday, October 4. The southpaw is currently in Indore, representing Team India in the third T20I against South Africa.

Pant has established himself as one of the premier Test batters of this generation with multiple match-winning knocks across the globe in challenging conditions. Despite his magnificent exploits in the longer format, he is yet to cement his place in white-ball formats, especially in T20Is.

He is currently fighting for a middle-order slot in the Indian T20I side with Dinesh Karthik. Team management opted to go in with Karthik on most occasions in the recent past, considering his experience and proven finishing credentials. Pant did manage to play all three games against South Africa in the recent series but failed to make any significant impact.

Pant's former and current teammates were quick to wish him a happy birthday through their official social media handles.

Amit Mishra, his former teammate at the Delhi Capitals (DC), led the wishes by posting a special message on Twitter. Soon, other cricketers joined Mishra in wishing Pant a wonderful birthday.

Here are some Twitter wishes for Pant on his 25th birthday:

Rashid Khan @rashidkhan_19 Happy birthday @RishabhPant17 bhai stay blessed and have a great year ahead Happy birthday @RishabhPant17 bhai stay blessed and have a great year ahead 🎂🎂👍

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit Happy birthday to you little spidey @rishabhpant17! Your stump commentary may give complex even to the best of the commentators. All the best for the world cup brother. Happy birthday to you little spidey @rishabhpant17! Your stump commentary may give complex even to the best of the commentators. All the best for the world cup brother. ♥️🇮🇳 https://t.co/AMENHj9SlR

DK @DineshKarthik

Have a good one! Happy birthday to my keeper buddy @RishabhPant17 Have a good one! Happy birthday to my keeper buddy @RishabhPant17. Have a good one! https://t.co/RXfRkvaMX4

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



Keep giving your best! Wishing you a very happy birthday @RishabhPant17 Keep giving your best! Wishing you a very happy birthday @RishabhPant17.Keep giving your best!

Cheteshwar Pujara @cheteshwar1 A very happy birthday @RishabhPant17 🤗 Wish you many more milestones in the coming year. Keep shining always. A very happy birthday @RishabhPant17 🤗 Wish you many more milestones in the coming year. Keep shining always. https://t.co/SzzaH7Z1x9

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 ‍♂️🤪 stay blessed 🏻 happy birthday! Wishing you a career as lamba and ghana as your zulfein‍♂️🤪 stay blessed @RishabhPant17 , hope it’s a memorable day and year ahead. God bless and all the best for the World Cup🏻 happy birthday! Wishing you a career as lamba and ghana as your zulfein 👱‍♂️🤪 stay blessed @RishabhPant17 , hope it’s a memorable day and year ahead. God bless and all the best for the World Cup 🏆 🙌🏻 happy birthday! 🎂 https://t.co/r0XiuL3Txg

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa Happy birthday, champ @RishabhPant17 🤗 May you continue to shine with your performances and entertain us all with your behind the stumps commentary! Lots of love Happy birthday, champ @RishabhPant17 🤗 May you continue to shine with your performances and entertain us all with your behind the stumps commentary! Lots of love ❤️ https://t.co/AkhxM1oVTj

#TeamIndia international gamesinternational runsinternational dismissals as a wicketkeeperHere's wishing @RishabhPant17 - a swashbuckling batter & a solid wicketkeeper - a very happy birthday. 1⃣1⃣9⃣ international games 👌3⃣8⃣9⃣7⃣ international runs 💪1⃣7⃣3⃣ international dismissals as a wicketkeeper 👍Here's wishing @RishabhPant17 - a swashbuckling batter & a solid wicketkeeper - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏#TeamIndia https://t.co/3E8IlrAWsb

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina Best wishes to you @RishabhPant17 on your Birthday, wishing you all the love and success. May you continue to make the whole team and Nation proud. Loads of love to you brother! Have a blessed day! 🤗 #HappyBirthdayRishabh Best wishes to you @RishabhPant17 on your Birthday, wishing you all the love and success. May you continue to make the whole team and Nation proud. Loads of love to you brother! Have a blessed day! 🤗 #HappyBirthdayRishabh https://t.co/hYZE6iFcZl

Rishabh Pant departs for 27 on his birthday in the third T20I against Sout Africa

In the absence of KL Rahul, team management promoted Rishabh Pant to open the innings in the ongoing third T20I against South Africa in Indore. Chasing 228, Rohit Sharma (0) and Shreyas Iyer (one) departed early, leaving their side in a heap of trouble.

Pant (27 off 14 balls) played aggressively to keep Team India's hopes alive in the massive chase. Just as he looked set for a big knock, Lungi Ngidi dismissed him in the fifth over.

During his short stay at the crease, Pant entertained fans by hitting three fours and two sixes.

