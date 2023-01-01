“Happy New Year” – Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates New Year with his wife Dhanashree Verma, shares romantic pictures

Indian ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal welcomed the New Year 2023 with his wife Dhanashree Verma. He shared romantic pictures with his better half on the special day.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Chahal captioned the post along with a heart emoji:

“Happy new year to everyone.”

The couple was twinning in black and gold shades.

Chahal and Dhanashree, a choreographer and YouTuber, tied the knot in December 2020 after dating each other for a few months. The couple often shares funny, trending reels on social media. They enjoy a huge fanbase of 13.6 million (combined) on Instagram.

Yuzvendra Chahal included in the India squad for T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka

Yuzvendra Chahal has been named in both India’s T20I and ODI squads for the Sri Lanka series, which did not feature big names – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul.

The 32-year-old will be in action against the visitors at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3. The remaining two T20Is will be played in Pune (January 5) and Rajkot (January 7), respectively.

The wrist-spinner recently scalped two wickets in two matches in New Zealand. He failed to pick up a wicket in the first ODI against the Blackcaps. The remaining two ODIs were washed out due to rain.

Chahal will look to deliver in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka to stay in the fray for the 2023 50-over World Cup.

In a recent conversation with Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik said that Chahal would have done a lot more damage had he played in the T20 World Cup 2022.

He said:

“All calls that were made by the captain and coach with the belief they had in a certain player. To be fair, Ashwin started the tournament well but probably didn't end well. But Chahal would've definitely made a lot more damage; it could've been an interesting choice.”

India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.

