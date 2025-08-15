  • home icon
  • "Har baar jeetega toh thodi retirement leta rahunga" - Teammate shares clip of Rohit Sharma's hilarious quote from 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Published Aug 15, 2025 16:16 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
India won the 2025 Champions Trophy under the leadership of Rohit Sharma (Source: Getty)

India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant posted an unseen video of the Men in Blue’s 2025 Champions Trophy celebrations, featuring skipper Rohit Sharma’s hilarious quip about his retirement. The 27-year-old shared the clip on Instagram to mark the country’s 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15.

The video showed players watching the game on TV inside the dressing room as India defeated New Zealand by four wickets, along with other snippets from the celebrations.

Towards the end of the video, Pant asked Rohit where he was taking the stumps he was holding, to which the skipper replied with a witty remark, saying:

“Retirement lelu? Har baar jeetega toh mai thodi retirement leta rahunga.” [Retirement? I’m not going to retire every time I win].
Pant responded:

“Maine nahi bola bhai, hum toh chaha rahe hai khelo.” [I didn’t say that, bro. We actually want you to play].

Meanwhile, Pant captioned the post:

“Happy Independence Day, India. Some moments stay with you forever and winning for India is at the top of the list. Proud to be Indian.”
Earlier in 2024, Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is after leading India to victory in the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, he stepped away from Test cricket in May this year.

Rohit Sharma celebrates Independence Day with an iconic 2024 T20 World Cup moment

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15, Rohit Sharma commemorated the occasion by sharing a picture from India’s 2024 T20 World Cup victory on X, holding the Indian flag.

The Men in Blue had defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final on June 29 in Barbados to claim their second T20 World Cup title.

Check out Rohit’s post:

Meanwhile, Rohit last played in the IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians (MI). The star batter appeared in 15 matches, scoring 418 runs at an average of 29.85 with a strike rate of 149.28, including four half-centuries.

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
