Harbhajan Singh gives hilarious tip for happy marriage on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa [Watch]

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh recently featured in the popular music show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' as a guest. During the appearance, he was asked to give marriage advice to a contestant by judge Guru Randhawa.

Harbhajan gave a funny suggestion, saying that the husband should always keep his mouth shut for a peaceful married life. The cricketer-turned-commentator's comments left everyone in splits.

You can watch the video of Harbhajan's interaction below:

It is worth mentioning that Harbhajan Singh is married to Bollywood actress Geeta Basra. The two tied the knot on October 29, 2015, in a traditional gurdwara in Jalandhar. The couple are parents to two children. Their daughter Hinaya was born in 2016 while they welcomed their son Jovan in 2021.

"I kept looking for her during the match but couldn't see her in the stands" - When Harbhajan Singh shared a funny story about his wife Geeta Basra

On Bollywood choreographer-director Farah Khan's YouTube channel, Harbhajan narrated a funny story about his wife Geeta Basra. He recalled how the actress approached him for two Indian Premier League (IPL) match tickets.

The star cricketer revealed that while he arranged good seats for her, she gave it to someone else while he kept looking towards the stands to spot her. The 44-year-old said:

"During the IPL, she messaged me to ask for two tickets. I thought she would come to watch the match. So, I arranged two tickets for her. I kept looking for her during the match but couldn't see her in the stands. Who came to watch the match? The boy who drove her car."

Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on December 24, 2021. He finished his illustrious career with 707 international wickets across formats, the third-highest among Indian bowlers. Harbhajan is currently an ambassador for the International League T20 (ILT20), a UAE-based cricket league.

