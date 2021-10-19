Harbhajan Singh, Javagal Srinath among 18 new Honorary Life Members of MCC

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and former India pacer Javagal Srinath are among 18 members of the cricket fraternity to be bestowed with an Honorary Life Membership of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), it was announced on Tuesday.

The club tweeted:

"MCC awards Honorary Life Membership of the Club to some of the world’s finest cricketers. We are delighted to announce the names of the latest men and women to have been bestowed with this privilege."

While Srinath has retired as a player and is currently a match referee, Harbhajan still plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Apart from the Indian duo, the MCC honoured several former cricketers. From England, the list included Sir Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Marcus Trescothick and Sarah Taylor. Hashim Amla, Herschelle Gibbs, Morne Morkel and Jacques Kallis were named from South Africa.

Damien Martyn and Alex Blackwell of Australia were also named in the latest list while Ian Bishop, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Ramnaresh Sarwan were named from the West Indies.

Rangana Herath of Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe's Grant Flower and New Zealand's Sara McGlashan completed the list.

The MCC said that the latest list of Honorary Life Members included some of the most well-known names in modern cricket. About Harbhajan Singh and Javagal Srinath, the club wrote in its release:

"The Indian duo Harbhajan Singh and Javagal Srinath both enjoyed fine international careers. Harbhajan is India’s third-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 417 dismissals in 103 Tests while Srinath is one of the country’s greatest ODI players, taking 315 wickets to end his career as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs."

Guy Lavender, the Chief Executive & Secretary of MCC was quoted as saying:

"We are absolutely thrilled to be able to welcome our newest Honorary Life Members of MCC. The cricketers announced today are among the greatest international players of their generation. We are privileged to now count them as valued members of our club."

