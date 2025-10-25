"When a player is not in form, everyone starts talking" - Harbhajan Singh praises Team India star after AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Former India off spinner Harbhajan Singh praised young pacer Harshit Rana for putting behind his disappointing performance in the second ODI against Australia and coming up with an impactful effort in Sydney. He also hailed the Indian bowling line-up for restricting the Aussies to 236 in the third one-dayer.

Ad

India hammered Australia by nine wickets in the third ODI in Sydney on Saturday, October 25 to avoid a 3-0 whitewash. Asked to bowl first after losing yet another toss, the Men in Blue bowled out Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs. Harshit was the stand out bowler for India, registering figures of 4-39.

During a discussion on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan credited Harshit for learning from his mistakes in the previous match and coming up with an excellent bowling effort. He commented:

Ad

Trending

"To restrict Australia to 236 was a big achievement. Harshit Rana made a great comeback after being expensive in the last match. When a player is not in form, everyone starts talking about him. But it just needs one inning for a bowler or batter to return to form. He set the tone."

Harshit had registered figures of 2-59 from eight overs in the second ODI in Adelaide, which India lost by two wickets. Before that, he went wicketless in the rain-hit clash in Perth.

Ad

"I remembered their old partnerships" - Harbhajan Singh on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli turning back the clock

After India restricted Australia to 236, they lost skipper Shubman Gill for 24. However, Rohit Sharma (121*) and Virat Kohli (74*) featured in an unbroken second-wicket stand of 168 to guide India to a comprehensive victory. Harbhajan praised both the veteran batters and commented:

Ad

"I remembered their old partnerships when they used to stand up in almost every chase 12-15 years back. When the two were batting, they looked in brilliant flow. Kohli and his fans would like to remember this knock because it came in a win.

"Rohit Sharma worked very hard ahead of the series. He lost weight and showed the will to play. He is not the captain now. It's a big shift for any player, but he took it very well," the former India spinner concluded.

Rohit struck 13 fours and three sixes in his sublime knock, while Kohli hit seven fours in a patient innings. There is a high possibility that this might be Rohit and Kohli's last visit to Australia as international players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news