Harbhajan Singh spotted at the airport with wife Geeta Basra [Watch]

Former Team India spinner Harbhajan Singh was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport alongside his wife Geeta Basra, a Bollywood actress. The couple posed for a few pictures in front of the paparazzi before entering the airport as they headed to an undisclosed location.

Harbhajan was seen wearing a beige colored t-shirt and black track pants. He completed his airport look with a brown cap. Basra, on the other hand, opted for denim and a blue textured jacket.

The video of Harbhajan and his better half's airport look was shared on photojournalist Vimal Kumar's Instagram page on Thursday, February 13. You can watch the clip below:

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra reportedly started talking after India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2007. The cricket star had earlier messaged the actress a few times but didn't get a response.

Basra finally made a move by congratulating the ace off-spinner for the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup victory in the inaugural edition. The two tied the knot on October 29, 2015, in Jalandhar. They have two children, a daughter Himaya Heer Plaha and a son Jovan Veer Singh.

Harbhajan Singh backs Rohit Sharma and Co. to trump Pakistan at the 2025 Champions Trophy

Harbhajan Singh recently picked India as the favorites for their upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. He opined that India have a stronger squad and they will also have an advantage of playing all their matches at the same venue.

It is worth mentioning that the ICC event will be hosted by Pakistan, who are also the defending champions. However, India won't travel to their neighboring countries and will play their games in Dubai.

Speaking about the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash, here's what Harbhajan told news agency ANI (quoted as saying by Hindustan Times):

"The hype is being created regarding the India-Pakistan match... the team that is going to adjust better with the pitch will get a better result... India has an advantage, it will play all its matches in Dubai so it will have an idea about the pitch and conditions. Overall I feel the Indian team is better than the Pakistan team and the result will be in favour of India..."

The India-Pakistan match in the 2025 Champions Trophy will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23.

