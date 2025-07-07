“Harder to get out of this England team than get in it” - Legendary batter blasts England after loss in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former England opener Sir Geoffrey Boycott criticized the national team's selection policy, suggesting that they were carrying some dead weights in their ranks. Boycott observed that it was easier to get into the English side currently than getting out of it despite the struggles.

England now find themselves under immense pressure after a 336-run humbling at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Team India outclassed the hosts in all departments to level the five-match series, exposing England's frailties in both batting and bowling. Hence, the third Test at Lord's is likely to see some changes to the XI.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, the former cricketer wrote that current players are failing the team consistently and that it might be time for change. He wrote:

"There seems to be a short-term policy that it is harder to get out of this England team than get in it. Nobody wants to see wholesale changes or chopping and changing all the time but when guys have had lots of chances and not really done it, then it is time to freshen up. It is counter productive to keep the same guys in the team when they are past their sell-by date or not doing enough."

While Boycott claimed to understand Ben Stokes' inclination to bowl first more often than not, he urged the all-rounder to be flexible moving forward. He added:

"I do not wish to be critical of Stokes’s decision to bowl first because he has had quite a bit of success putting sides into bat but in Birmingham he was hoisted on his own petard. I hope losing this Test will help him think twice in future. It would be foolish if he was just bloody minded and said I am always going to put teams into bat."

The decision to bowl first at Headingley paid off for the hosts as they chased down 371 in the fourth innings to win. However, it backfired at Edgbaston as India took full toll of the batting-friendly conditions and equally produced the goods with the ball.

"His pace is dropping as you would expect as a seamer gets older" - Sir Geoffrey Boycott massive statement on England veteran's career

Sir Geoffrey Boycott. (Credits: Getty)

Boycott also expects veteran seamer Chris Woakes' international career coming to an end soon, claiming that he is no James Anderson. The 84-year-old elaborated:

"Look at Chris Woakes. His pace is dropping as you would expect as a seamer gets older. He has never been a wicket-taker abroad, where his record is poor. Woakes has been a good cricketer but not a master craftsman like James Anderson, who took buckets full of wickets home and away consistently. Woakes also has a poor record in Australia that is highly unlikely to change at the age of 36."

Woakes, who has managed only three wickets in two Tests in the series, could be replaced by Gus Atkinson or Jofra Archer for the third game.

