Hardik Pandya draws first blood by dismissing Kusal Mendis for golden duck in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya gave them their first breakthrough of the innings against Sri Lanka on Friday. Kusal Mendis fell for his second successive golden duck in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 game at the Dubai International Stadium. Mendis nicked one to slip, and Shubman Gill pouched it comfortably to send the Indian fans into a frenzy.The dismissal occurred in the very first over as Pathum Nissanka took six runs off the first three deliveries he faced. Mendis hung his bat well outside his body tamely and edged it to slip as Shubman Gill took the catch with little difficulty. Mendis had also fallen for a duck against Pakistan in their Super 4 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.Watch the video below as Hardik Pandya drew first blood:The Island nation were pegged back early in the run chase of 203 at the Dubai International Stadium.Hardik Pandya had perished to Dushmantha Chameera for 2 runs earlier in the nightDushmantha Chameera. (Image Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, Pandya managed only two runs with the bat against Sri Lanka. Right-arm pacer Dushamantha Chameera had him caught and bowled after the Baroda-born cricketer went for an almighty slog into the leg side. Nevertheless, the Men in Blue went on to hammer 202/5 in their stipulated 20 overs.Abhishek Sharma continued his ominous form in the multi-nation tournament by smashing a 31-ball 61, laced with eight fours and two sixes. Although Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav perished cheaply, Tilak Varma (49) and Sanju Samson (39) played exceptionally well to take their side closer to 200.Axar Patel played a brilliant cameo of 15-ball 21 with a four and a six. Barring Nuwan Thushara, five other Sri Lankan bowlers picked up one wicket each. At the time of writing, the match had gone into a Super Over. Pathum Nissanka scored a century while Kusal Perera had struck a quick-fire half-century.Team India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28.