  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • Hardik Pandya draws first blood by dismissing Kusal Mendis for golden duck in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

Hardik Pandya draws first blood by dismissing Kusal Mendis for golden duck in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 27, 2025 00:13 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of Kusal Mendis. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya gave them their first breakthrough of the innings against Sri Lanka on Friday. Kusal Mendis fell for his second successive golden duck in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 game at the Dubai International Stadium. Mendis nicked one to slip, and Shubman Gill pouched it comfortably to send the Indian fans into a frenzy.

Ad

The dismissal occurred in the very first over as Pathum Nissanka took six runs off the first three deliveries he faced. Mendis hung his bat well outside his body tamely and edged it to slip as Shubman Gill took the catch with little difficulty. Mendis had also fallen for a duck against Pakistan in their Super 4 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Watch the video below as Hardik Pandya drew first blood:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The Island nation were pegged back early in the run chase of 203 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Hardik Pandya had perished to Dushmantha Chameera for 2 runs earlier in the night

Dushmantha Chameera. (Image Credits: Getty)
Dushmantha Chameera. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Pandya managed only two runs with the bat against Sri Lanka. Right-arm pacer Dushamantha Chameera had him caught and bowled after the Baroda-born cricketer went for an almighty slog into the leg side. Nevertheless, the Men in Blue went on to hammer 202/5 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Ad

Abhishek Sharma continued his ominous form in the multi-nation tournament by smashing a 31-ball 61, laced with eight fours and two sixes. Although Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav perished cheaply, Tilak Varma (49) and Sanju Samson (39) played exceptionally well to take their side closer to 200.

Axar Patel played a brilliant cameo of 15-ball 21 with a four and a six. Barring Nuwan Thushara, five other Sri Lankan bowlers picked up one wicket each. At the time of writing, the match had gone into a Super Over. Pathum Nissanka scored a century while Kusal Perera had struck a quick-fire half-century.

Team India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications