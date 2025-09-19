Hardik Pandya falls in unfortunate fashion for 1 in IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was dismissed in unfortunate fashion for one run in the Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman at Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The 31-year-old fell run out, after Sanju Samson struck a ball straight and the bowler Jiten Ramanandi got a fingertip before the orb hit the stumps.

Pandya was found well short of the crease and even as the on-field umpire referred it upstairs, the all-rounder had started to make the long walk back to the pavilion in the eighth over of the innings.

The dismissal offered an opportunity to try and apply the squeeze in the Indian innings. The pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson put on 66 runs for the second wicket before the former fell for 38 off 15 balls to Ramanandi.

India maintain high tempo but Oman hit back with quick wickets

Batting first for the first time in Asia Cup 2025, India got off to a poor start as Shubman Gill fell bowled for five runs to Shah Faisal. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson then started putting the building blocks to the innings, hitting fours and sixes regularly to put pressure on the Oman bowlers.

The former fell for 38 in the eighth over and when Pandya was dismissed a few balls later, Oman had pegged India back despite an escalating scoring rate in the innings.

The Men in Blue made two changes to the playing XI that played against United Arab Emirates and Pakistan. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana were included in place of Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side looked to end the league stage with a win.

At the time of writing, India had ended their innings at 188/8 in 20 overs with Sanju Samson top scoring with 56 off 45 balls.

