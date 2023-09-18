Hardik Pandya is India's main weapon in World Cup 2023: Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan speedster and legendary bowler Wasim Akram feels all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be crucial to India's chances at the ODI World Cup beginning from October 5.

Pandya once again stepped up with the ball in Asia Cup 2023, this time in the final, where he cleaned up the tail by picking up three wickets. He picked up six wickets in the tournament at an outstanding economy rate of 3.34.

Speaking to Star Sports after the Asia Cup final, here's what Wasim Akram had to say about Hardik Pandya and the rest of the Indian bowling:

"He (Hardik Pandya) is their main weapon in the upcoming World Cup and India are one of the favourite teams to win it. For starters, they are playing at home and we have seen what they can do with the ball."

Wasim Akram on Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav ended up as the Player of the Tournament in Asia Cup 2023 as he picked up nine wickets in two games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The left-arm wrist-spinner impressed Wasim Akram and the latter also credited the Indian team management for showing faith in him as he made a massive impact on his comeback.

On this, Akram stated:

"Kuldeep got wickets as well against the big sides in the Asia Cup. So, it’s a complete side. So, well done to the Indian think tank, which has been supporting these boys and making sure that they have the proper squad before the World Cup."

Both Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav are extremely crucial for the Men in Blue in the World Cup. They would need to be rotated in the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

The series is also a great dress rehearsal as the two sides will face off against each other in their World Cup opener in Chennai.