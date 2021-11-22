"Hardik Pandya needs to put on muscle" - Salman Butt reacts to reports of Indian all-rounder heading to NCA

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has reacted to reports of Hardik Pandya being asked to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Butt has lauded the BCCI's decision and said the all-rounder needs to work on his 'lean structure' to play regularly in all three formats of the game. Sharing his opinion on Hardik Pandya, Butt said:

"It is a good decision. Hardik Pandya needs to put on muscle. He needs to train and have good food for him to survive in all three formats. Otherwise, it will become challenging for him, with his lean structure."

Hardik Pandya played for India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 but was dropped for the home series against New Zealand. There have been question marks over Hardik's fitness since he got injured. Fans have not seen him play as a complete all-rounder, but the team management has continued to back him as a pure batter in the last few matches.

It is about time Virat Kohli returns to his old form: Salman Butt

Virat Kohli will return to international cricket on December 3

Salman Butt also had a Q & A session with fans in the same video. One of the fans asked him if Virat Kohli can break Ricky Ponting's record of 71 international centuries. Butt sounded optimistic about Kohli's chances while replying to the fan.

"Yes, Virat Kohli can definitely break Ricky Ponting's record," Butt replied. "If anybody in this world deserves to have this century record, among the modern greats, it is Virat Kohli. It is about time he returns to his old form. The burden on him has reduced slightly. He will focus more on his batting and we will probably see the 2018-19 version of Kohli soon."

Two years have passed since Virat Kohli scored his 70th international ton. He needs two more international centuries to overtake former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting.

It will be interesting to see if he can break that record in the upcoming games.

