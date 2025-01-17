Hardik Pandya plays a stunning no-look ramp shot ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 series [Watch]

Team India's Hardik Pandya has commenced his preparations for the Men in Blue's upcoming five-match home T20I series against England. During a training session, the talismanic all-rounder was seen playing a brilliant no-look ramp shot.

Hardik has mastered the no-look shot, and he dazzled the viewers by hitting a boundary with the stroke during India's T20I series opener against Bangladesh last year. Don't be surprised if the 31-year-old also pulls the same trick out of his hat against the English bowlers.

The star cricketer shared the video of his no-look ramp shot in practice on his Instagram story. You can watch the clip below:

The T20I series between India and England kicks off at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22. Following the five T20I matches, the two teams will also compete in a three-match ODI series, beginning February 6, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

"I don’t see any reason to" - Dinesh Karthik on Hardik Pandya's vice-captaincy snub

Hardik Pandya was expected to be Rohit Sharma's successor as India's T20I captain. He was Sharma's deputy during India's successful 2024 T20 World Cup campaign as well.

However, following Sharma's T20I retirement, the team management chose dynamic batter Suryakymar Yadav as the new skipper. Hardik also lost his vice-captaincy in the format, with the selectors appointing spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel as the vice-captain for the England series.

Former India keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik seemed surprised to see Hardik being sidelined from leadership despite an impressive run. Speaking to Cricbuzz, he said [via Hindustan Times]:

"I don’t see any reason to (strip Hardik Pandya of the vice-captaincy). (India) have done well. They have won in the bilaterals that he was the vice-captain. Not a clue."

Hardik had an impressive captaincy rein with Gujarat Titans (GT), with the side becoming the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions in 2022 and securing a runners-up finish in 2023. He was traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of IPL 2024 and was subsequently appointed as their new skipper.

However, it was an underwhelming first season as the MI captain for Hardik as the five-time champions finished with the wooden spoon. He has also led India in 16 T20Is and has 10 wins, five defeats and one tie to his name.

