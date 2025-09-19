"Hardik Pandya really has a good hairstyle"- Star India batter opens up on taking inspiration from all-rounder amid Asis Cup 2025

Indian opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has praised Hardik Pandya's hairstyle, adding that he likes how he gets creative with them. The 23-year-old said that he liked the all-rounder's most recent look where he had coloured his hair blonde, ahead of Asia Cup 2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ad

The 31-year-old has opened the bowling for India in the ongoing continental tournament, where his new look has been on full view. Jaiswal said on Mashable India's "On The Bombay Journey" show:

“Hardik Pandya really has a good hairstyle. He really has a different look. I feel nice looking at him because of how creative he is. Sometimes he keeps his hair short, and he changes his beard. Recently, he coloured his hair, and he looks good in that as well.”

Ad

Trending

Jaiswal relocated to Mumbai from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh at a young age. The southpaw said that he came to the city with the dream of achieving something big and went to bed with the same thoughts in mind.

"I came to Mumbai many years ago, and when I came here, I came with a dream of achieving something in my life. I had heard a lot of stories growing up about the city, and when I went to bed, I would always think of doing something, becoming something. Even today, I have the same thought. God willing, things are going well. I want to do even better," Jaiswal said.

Ad

Ad

Yashasvi Jaiswal opens up about his current favourite song in his music playlist

Yashasvi Jaiswal also opened up about his favourite songs. He said that he currently liked listening to Yellow from Coldplay and Walking on a dream by Empire of the sun.

He admitted that he liked listening to English, Punjabi and Marathi songs and the choice varied based on his mood. Jaiswal said:

Ad

“You might find my song suggestions a bit boring. I listen to English songs, I hear some Punjabi songs, and some Marathi songs. It depends on the mood. I need to renew my Spotify account. I always forget because you need to go online and do it the right way. My current favourite song is Yellow from Coldplay. It is a slow song, but I really like listening to that song and Walking on a Dream”.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was picked merely as stand-by in India's squad for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. He is likely to be next seen in action during the two-Test series against West Indies in October.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news