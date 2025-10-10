Hardik Pandya spotted with model Mahieka Sharma at Mumbai airport ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 10, 2025 12:42 IST
India v United Arab Emirates - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya - Source: Getty

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was spotted with model Mahieka Sharma ahead of the upcoming ODI series against Australia. India will play three ODIs Down Under starting October 19.

The duo was seen together at the Mumbai airport on Friday, October 10. They got out of their car and were captured heading inside the airport. Hardik Pandya let Mahieka take the lead and walked behind her. He was seen in a black jacket with black sunglasses, white shoes, and black pants.

Notably, Mahieka was also seen sporting a black jacket with black pants, sunglasses, and white shoes. Hardik avoided the paparazzi present at the location and walked straight behind Mahieka as they quickly entered the airport.

Mahieka Sharma is a renowned model. She has walked the ramp for big designers such as Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, and Tarun Tahiliani. Before getting into modelling and acting, she attained a degree in Economics and Finance.

Watch the video of the two spotted together at the Mumbai airport below:

Hardik Pandya was a part of India's recent Asia Cup 2025 triumph. He picked up four wickets from six games and played a crucial 38-run knock in one of the matches.

Hardik Pandya to miss Australia tour due to injury

India suffered a huge blow as Hardik Pandya picked up a left quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup 2025. He even missed the final against Pakistan. Following the injury sustained during the multinational tournament, the all-rounder was left out of India's ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming Australia tour.

Post the three ODIs, the Men in Blue will play five T20Is. However, they will miss the services of Hardik, who is still recovering from the injury. Notably, the 31-year-old was advised four weeks of rest.

He has played 94 ODIs and 120 T20Is so far. The all-rounder has scored 1904 runs and bagged 91 wickets in the one-day format. In T20Is, he has 1860 runs to his name to go with 98 wickets.

Not having their premium fast-bowling all-rounder for an important series Down Under could affect the team's balance. Having Hardik has often allowed India to play with an extra batter to increase their batting depth in limited-overs cricket.

