Haris Rauf's PCB central contract could be reinstated following appeal - Reports

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf could reportedly be included in Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) central contract list after a successful appeal process recently. Rauf was excluded from the elite set of players in the country after he refused to join the squad for the Australia tour in late 2023.

National selector Wahab Riaz claimed to the media that Rauf had initially assured of his commitment for the away Test series against Australia before pulling out at the last moment. The PCB had initially suspended the player's participation in overseas leagues up until June 30, 2024, but later took the radical decision of terminating his central contract altogether.

Rauf, who even contemplated international retirement due to recent events, decided to appeal PCB's decision through legal action. The 30-year-old submitted a statement, where he explained the situation from his point of view, explaining his absence from the Australian tour. The proceedings have also been reviewed by PCB's legal team.

"There are chances that the appeal might be accepted, and his contract restored," a source close to PCB told PTI

Pakistan missed the speedster's services in Australia as their pace attack lacked raw pace.

Although the Men in Green unearthed some gems in Khurram Shehzad and Aamer Jamal in the 3-0 loss, the lack of pace in the bowling attack was one of the primary reasons behind the team's dismal outing in Shan Masood's maiden venture as Test captain.

PCB unhappy with comments made by Lahore Qalandars co-owner

Haris Rauf is currently nursing a dislocated shoulder that has ruled him out of the remainder of the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL). The pacer only played four matches for the Lahore Qalandars this season, with the injury keeping him out of action for at least four to six weeks.

Despite the player's recent tussle with PCB and the coaching staff, he has been heavily backed by his PSL franchise skipper Shaheen Afridi and owner Sameen Rana.

The latter made some controversial remarks recently over PCB's mistreatment of Rauf and lambasted the organization for publically shaming the player.

"The timing of that announcement was wholly unnecessary. There was no Pakistan series coming up, or any emergency situation that necessitated the announcement two days before the PSL. Whatever the logic was, the timing was really bad. It was a huge blow psychologically for him, because his whole life's main aim is playing for Pakistan," Rana said in an interview with ESPNcricinfo.

"Rauf's our premier bowler, our highest wicket-taker after Shaheen Afridi. To publicly humiliate him and issue a press release announcing the termination of his central contract, I have never seen this happen anywhere. I would never treat my employees like that," Rana added.

Haris Rauf's last international appearance came during the tour of New Zealand, under Shaheen Afridi's captaincy.

Before the away series, he also had a brief stint with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL), for which he had to first compete in the National T20 competition in Pakistan.

