Harmanpreet Kaur only Indian player to get picked in WBBL 2023-24 draft 

Indian women’s team white-ball skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been retained by Melbourne Renegades in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) overseas draft on Sunday, September 3. She will play her second season for the franchise.

Renegades opted for West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews, who led them in the later stage of WBBL 2022, as the first draft pick as a backup for the injured Sophie Molineux. Harmanpreet, who was placed in the platinum category, was picked by the Melbourne outfit with pick 10. Renegades weren’t required to use their retention card to sign her up.

Harmanpreet, who was the only Indian to get picked among 18 players in the draft, has played 48 WBBL matches since 2016 and scored 1,119 runs at a strike rate of 121.63 with the help of six half-centuries.

The 34-year-old was signed by the Renegades in 2021 and the Indian batter was adjudged as player of the tournament in WBBL 2021. The middle-order batter scored 406 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 130.96 in that season.

Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu replaced Harmanpreet in WBBL 2022 after the latter suffered a back injury in India’s victorious Women’s Asia Cup.

On Harmanpreet's selection in the draft, Melbourne Renegades women’s head coach Simon Helmot stated:

“I’m so pleased we got both of them (Harmanpreet and Hayley) and I’m looking forward to them working with us again this year. It was a tough decision — do we go Harmanpreet at pick three, or do we go Hayley? Fortunately, it worked out for us that Harmanpreet was still available in the second round, so we could still get her as a Platinum pick.”

Perth Scorchers retain Sophie Devine over Marizanne Kapp

Star South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp was picked by Sydney Thunder in the first pick of the WBBL draft for the ninth season. Although Perth Scorchers had the option to retain Kapp, they preferred to retain their captain Sophie Devine instead.

Thunder will be Kapp’s third WBBL team after Sydney Sixers and the Scorchers. Melbourne Renegades' attempts to secure Devine’s services with pick two were spoiled when the Scorchers used the retention card.

On the decision to retain Devine over Kapp in the WBBL draft, Scorchers coach Bec Grundy said:

“It was incredibly difficult. To be honest, we've flipped from one to the other for a period of time. Two world-class players, two players who helped us win our first championship (in 2021). But ultimately it came down to leadership and the captaincy. It's such a pivotal role in T20 cricket in particular. That's ultimately what split the two. We're actually really sad to lose Marizanne."

WBBL Overseas Drafts picks for the 2023-24 season

Adelaide Strikers: Danielle Gibson, Laura Wolvaardt

Brisbane Heat: Amelia Kerr, Bess Heath

Hobart Hurricanes: Bryony Smith, Shabnim Ismail

Melbourne Renegades: Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews

Melbourne Stars: Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier

Perth Scorchers: Dannielle Wyatt, Sophie Devine (retained)

Sydney Sixers: Chloe Tryon, Jess Kerr

Sydney Thunder: Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Marizanne Kapp