Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues catch up on the eve of their clash in the Hundred 

Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur have been among the top performers during the opening week of the Hundred. Jemimah Rodrigues is currently the top scorer of the tournament, having accumulated 152 runs in two matches.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is in the third position in the run-charts with 78 runs. The Indian duo have been dominating the English league by putting in some consistent performances.

Jemimah Rodrigues is representing the Northern Superchargers while Harmanpreet Kaur is turning up for Manchester Originals in the inaugural edition of the Hundred. Both teams will lock horns tomorrow at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Jemimah and Harmanpreet Kaur spent some time with each other at the Emirates Stadium at Old Trafford and posed for a picture. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur shared the photo as a story on her official Instagram handle. She captioned the post:

"Hey Mate."

You can watch the story here.

Jemimah Rodrigues has been opening the batting for the Superchargers while Harmanpreet Kaur is playing in the No. 4 position for the Manchester Originals. Northern Superchargers currently occupy the pole position in the points table. Manchester Originals, on the other hand, are in sixth place.

I love batting in England, the wickets are more batter-friendly than in India: Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues went through a rough patch before the Hundred commenced last week. She was in and out of the Indian side during the series against England due to indifferent returns with the bat.

However, she kept training hard and is now reaping the rewards with two successive match-winning efforts in the Hundred. Jemimah Rodrigues talked about this during her post-match interview after the first game. She said:

"I've just stuck to my game, kept things simple and played the best cricket I possibly knew. I was batting really well in the nets and that makes a lot of difference because I knew there was nothing wrong with my technique or anything. It's just going out there with a new mindset so I just worked from that."

She added:

"Coming back here, it really feels like coming home. I love batting in England, the wickets are more batter-friendly than in India. It was a very good innings and a much-needed one for me personally... It's just very good being back."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar