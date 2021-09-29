Harmanpreet Kaur joins Melbourne Renegades for WBBL 2021-22

Harmanpreet Kaur, skipper of the Indian women's T20I cricket team, has become the latest name to join the Melbourne Renegades squad for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League competition.

The Melbourne Renegades welcomed Harmanpreet Kau to the team with a special tweet earlier today.

"One of the most destructive batters in world cricket. @ImHarmanpreet is a Renegade. #GETONRED," Melbourne Renegades tweeted.

Harmanpreet Kaur is currently in Australia with the Indian women's cricket team. Kaur missed the ODI series due to a thumb injury, but she is expected to be fit for the upcoming day-night Test and T20I games.

The Indian batter recently turned up for the Manchester Originals in Women's Hundred 2021. Harmanpreet looked in good touch during the tournament as she crossed the 25-run mark in all three innings she played. Her highest score was 49*, recorded against Birmingham Phoenix in Manchester.

Super excited to be joining Melbourne Renegades: Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur in action for the Manchester Originals during Women's Hundred 2021

Soon after the Melbourne Renegades announced Harmanpreet Kaur's signing, the Indian women's T20I skipper posted the following tweet:

"Super excited to be joining the renegades #wbbl."

Also Read

Harmanpreet Kaur has a lot of T20I experience under her belt. She has represented the Indian women's cricket team in 117 T20I matches, scoring 2,254 runs, with her highest score being 103. Her batting average in the shortest format of the sport is 26.83.

With her right-arm off-breaks, the Punjab-based player has scalped 29 wickets in 53 T20I innings at an economy rate of 6.13. Harmanpreet's best T20I figures are 4/23. It will be exciting to see how she performs for the Melbourne Renegades Women in the upcoming WBBL season.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava