“Harry Brook had already got out” - Indian legend points out turning point in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar believes Joe Root's dismissal late on Day 4 was the turning point in the fifth Test at the Oval. The visitors pulled off an incredible six-run victory after staring down the barrel during the 195-run partnership between Root and Harry Brook.Chasing 374 for victory, England were in trouble at 106/3 when Brook and Root joined hands. The duo each scored centuries to propel England towards victory before a rush of blood cost the former his wicket.The more experienced Root also fell shortly as England collapsed from 301/3 to 337/6.Talking about the turning point of the Oval Test in an interview with India Today, Gavaskar said (3:02):&quot;It has to be when Joe Root got out. Harry Brook had already got out at that stage. But the wicket of Root because Root really has been the batter who has held this team together. The sparkling strike players like Duckett, Crawley, Brook and Jamie Smith are there but the one who has really held this team together is Joe Root.&quot;He added:&quot;So when he fished outside the off-stump and was caught behind, that really was what the Indian team wanted. They then suddenly had two inexperienced players at either end and therefore you could put pressure on them, which is exactly what India did.&quot;England entered the final day requiring 35 runs to win with four wickets in hand. However, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna ran through the English lower order to help the visitors seal a six-run win.&quot;That helped the ball to swing a lot more&quot; - Sunil GavaskarSunil Gavaskar believes the conditions turning overcast late on Day 4 played a massive role in India's incredible comeback win at the Oval. The hosts were coasting at 301/3 with only 73 runs needed when a terminal collapse ensued at the end of Day 4 and the start of the final day.&quot;It got a little overcast and that helped the ball to swing a lot more. What we've seen is the new ball 10-15 overs old comes on to the bat nicely and then it starts to swing. Again from 30-40 overs, it becomes easier for the batters because the ball doesn't do much. But the overcast conditions helped the ball to swing a little bit and that's where the wickets came,&quot; said Gavaskar (via the aforementioned source).The thrilling win helped India finish their 2025 England tour on level terms with a 2-2 scoreline after five Tests.