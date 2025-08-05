“Harry Brook had already got out” - Indian legend points out turning point in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 05, 2025 11:01 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Harry Brook's untimely dismissal cost England an opportunity to win the series against India [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar believes Joe Root's dismissal late on Day 4 was the turning point in the fifth Test at the Oval. The visitors pulled off an incredible six-run victory after staring down the barrel during the 195-run partnership between Root and Harry Brook.

Ad

Chasing 374 for victory, England were in trouble at 106/3 when Brook and Root joined hands. The duo each scored centuries to propel England towards victory before a rush of blood cost the former his wicket.

The more experienced Root also fell shortly as England collapsed from 301/3 to 337/6.

Talking about the turning point of the Oval Test in an interview with India Today, Gavaskar said (3:02):

"It has to be when Joe Root got out. Harry Brook had already got out at that stage. But the wicket of Root because Root really has been the batter who has held this team together. The sparkling strike players like Duckett, Crawley, Brook and Jamie Smith are there but the one who has really held this team together is Joe Root."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

"So when he fished outside the off-stump and was caught behind, that really was what the Indian team wanted. They then suddenly had two inexperienced players at either end and therefore you could put pressure on them, which is exactly what India did."

England entered the final day requiring 35 runs to win with four wickets in hand. However, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna ran through the English lower order to help the visitors seal a six-run win.

Ad

"That helped the ball to swing a lot more" - Sunil Gavaskar

Ad

Sunil Gavaskar believes the conditions turning overcast late on Day 4 played a massive role in India's incredible comeback win at the Oval. The hosts were coasting at 301/3 with only 73 runs needed when a terminal collapse ensued at the end of Day 4 and the start of the final day.

"It got a little overcast and that helped the ball to swing a lot more. What we've seen is the new ball 10-15 overs old comes on to the bat nicely and then it starts to swing. Again from 30-40 overs, it becomes easier for the batters because the ball doesn't do much. But the overcast conditions helped the ball to swing a little bit and that's where the wickets came," said Gavaskar (via the aforementioned source).

The thrilling win helped India finish their 2025 England tour on level terms with a 2-2 scoreline after five Tests.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications