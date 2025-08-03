Harry Brook loses his bat and gets caught for 111 off 98 balls to give Indian faint hope in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 03, 2025 20:31 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Harry Brook lost his bat before getting caught out. [Getty Images]

England batter Harry Brook got out in a bizarre manner following his century on Day 4 of the fifth Test against India at The Oval on Sunday, August 3. The right-handed batter departed for 111 runs off 98 balls, comprising two sixes and 14 boundaries.

The dismissal came as Brook went for a hat-trick of boundaries, losing his bat while attempting the third attacking shot against Akash Deep. With the wicket, Akash ended the 195-run fourth wicket partnership between Brook and Joe Root.

The dismissal came in the 63rd over of England’s run chase. Akash bowled a short delivery on off-stump, and Brook stepped out to give himself room. He tried to play it over the covers but lost grip of the bat after the ball hit the willow. The ball went up in the air, and Mohammed Siraj settled underneath it to complete the catch. Notably, Siraj had dropped the same batter on 19 during the first session before lunch.

Watch Harry Brook's wicket below:

Harry Brook and Joe Root take India out of the game in the 5th Test

A clinical batting display from Harry Brook and Joe Root helped England dominate India in their 374-run chase in the fifth Test.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 317/4, with Root (98) and Jacob Bethell (1) at the crease. Mohammed Siraj has been the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.

Notably, Team India are on the verge of losing a hat-trick of Test series. They recently lost to Australia (1-3 away) and New Zealand (0-3 at home).

England won the series opener and third Test by five wickets (chasing 371) and 22 runs (defending 191) at Headingley and Lord’s, respectively. The visitors emerged victorious by 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston. The fourth Test between the two teams in Manchester ended in a draw.

The hosts are on the verge of winning the Test series against India for the first time at home since 2018. The previous series between the two teams in 2021/22 ended in a draw.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.

