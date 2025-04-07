Harry Brook named England white-ball captain after opting out of IPL 2025

Star batter Harry Brook has been named England's ODI and T20I captain on a full-time basis following Jos Buttler's resignation during the 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. The 26-year-old has a huge task to rebuild England's white-ball structure after a dismal set of ICC tournaments of late.

Ad

Brook was one of the standout candidates to take over from Buttler. Reports had earlier claimed that although he was a certainty to take over as T20I captain, all-rounder Ben Stokes could be given the leadership duties for the ODI side. But, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have opted to hand Brook the entire responsibility of both the white-ball teams going forward.

"Yorkshire batter Harry Brook has been appointed as the new captain of the England Men’s white-ball teams. Brook succeeds Jos Buttler, who stepped down from the role following England’s early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy last month in Pakistan," the ECB released a statement on Monday, April 7.

Ad

Trending

"It's a real honour to be named England's white-ball captain. Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me," Brook said following his appointment as white-ball captain.

Ad

Brook had recently opted out of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, citing international commitment and workload concerns, after being picked by the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the 2025 mega auction. Due to the new strict regulations imposed by the BCCI, the batter faces a two-year ban from the competition, and is ineligible to enter his name for the auction during the said time period.

Brook's first assignment as full-time captain will be in the form of a home white-ball series against the West Indies, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, as part of the home summer, ahead of the India Tests.

Ad

Harry Brook has led England in five ODI so far

The batter had led the Northern Superchargers to fourth place in the 2024 Hundred, having worked closely with former all-rounder Andrew Flintoff in the setup. He even led England for the first time during the five-match home ODI series against Australia in September 2024, when Buttler was recovering from a calf injury sustained during the T20 World Cup.

Brook's captaincy reign began with a set of defeats, but England managed to claw their way back into the series with consecutive wins. However, he was not able to lead the side to a win after Australia won the rain-marred series finale in Bristol to take the rubber 3-2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news