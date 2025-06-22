Harry Brook plays an audacious Rishabh Pant-like reverse scoop for 4 off Ravindra Jadeja in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

England batter Harry Brook played an audacious Rishabh Pant-like reverse scoop on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday, June 22. The right-handed batter nailed the scoop off Ravindra Jadeja for a boundary.

The audacious shot came in the 79th over of England’s first innings. Jadeja bowled a tossed-up delivery around off, and Brook lapped it towards fine leg, falling on the ground during the process. Pant, the crowd, and the commentators were impressed with the shotmaking.

Watch the video below:

Harry Brook has already smashed his half-century in the contest. The 26-year-old will now be looking to convert it into a big one. Overall, he has 2,339 runs in 25 Tests at an average of 58 with the help of eight tons and 11 fifties, barring the ongoing game. The Yorkshire batter is playing his first-ever Test against India.

Harry Brook stands tall as England continue to lose wickets at regular intervals against India on Day 3

Harry Brook stood tall against India as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals on Day 3.

At the time of writing, England were 350/6 after 80 overs, with Brook (68 off 86) and Chris Woakes (1 off 2) at the crease. Prasidh Krishna dismissed Ollie Pope (106 off 137) and Jamie Smith (40 off 52) in the first and second sessions, respectively. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj got the prized scalp of England captain Ben Stokes, who perished for 20 (52).

Jasprit Bumrah has been the pick of the bowlers for India, bagging three wickets so far. All his scalps came on Day 1 when he dismissed top-order batters Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root.

Earlier on Day 2, India were bundled out for 471 in their first innings. Three batters, including skipper Shubman Gill (147 off 227), vice-captain Rishabh Pant (134 off 178), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 off 159) smashed centuries. KL Rahul (42) and Ravindra Jadeja (11) were the two other batters who reached double digits.

England captain Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue starred with the ball, returning with four wickets apiece.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

