[WATCH] “Spring in my step”- Harshal Patel undergoes speedy recovery at NCA

Harshal Patel, who has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a rib injury, is undergoing a speedy rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

In multiple videos shared on Instagram, the death-over specialist bowler was seen sprinting.

Taking to Instagram, Harshal wrote:

“Spring in my step.”

Patel last played for India against England in the third and final T20I on July 10. He didn’t play a single game in the white-ball series against West Indies and Zimbabwe.

No Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah in the Asia Cup

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Asia Cup campaign as well

Earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Asia Cup squad. Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah’s injuries forced them to miss the tournament.

In a statement, the BCCI said:

“Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.”

The BCCI didn’t clarify whether Harshal picked up the injury after reaching the Caribbean or during the earlier tour of England. He looked impressive as he picked up four wickets during a 2-1 victory against England in T20Is.

Unlike Harshal, Bumrah was rested for the West Indies and Zimbabwe tour. As per ESPN, he suffered experienced back spasms and traveled to the NCA, where he was detected with a niggle.

The development came as a setback for the Indian cricket team. Rohit Sharma and Co. will miss the services of these two death-overs specialists.

Harshal is India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is this year with 19 wickets after Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who leads the tally with 20 scalps.

The Men in Blue will be hopeful of Harshal and Bumrah returning to full fitness ahead of the T20 series against Australia and South Africa at home ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan It’s a relief of other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren’t playing this Asia cup! It’s a relief of other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren’t playing this Asia cup!

India’s squad for the Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

Standby Players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar.

The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

