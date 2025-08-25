Harshit Rana names multiple time IPL winning skipper as favorite captain ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Indian seamer Harshit Rana has named Rohit Sharma as the best captain he has played under so far in his career. The 23-year-old said that the six-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner is also the one player he is most afraid of. Rana was part of the Sharma-led 2025 Champions Trophy-winning squad in March 2025.

Ad

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler will next be seen playing for North Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025. He will then fly out to the United Arab Emirates to play in the Asia Cup 2025. Rana told SportsTak in the rapid-fire section of an interview:

"The best captain according to him: Rohit Sharma. The player he is afraid of: Rohit Sharma."

Harshit Rana made his international debut in the Test match against Australia at Perth in November 2024. He rose to reckoning in IPL 2024, where he took 19 wickets in 13 matches to help KKR win the title for a third time and for the first time in 10 years.

Ad

Trending

Rana made his ODI debut against England in February 2025. He was picked for the 2025 Champions Trophy as the additional pacer after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to injury.

Harshit Rana names Suyash Sharma as his best friend in the game

Indian pacer Harshit Rana named leg-spinner Suyash Sharma his best friend in the game. He also said that among those he knew, nobody slept more than the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowler.

Ad

He also elaborated on Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, saying that he gave a free hand to the younger members of the squad. Rana said:

“Personally, I feel he gives every player a free hand. He tells every youngster that he has full faith in them. Play the way that you have been so far. That gives a nice feeling to the players. If the captain speaks in such a manner, then you play freely as a player.”

The 2025 Asia Cup will be the 34-year-old's first major tournament since he underwent hernia surgery in June.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news