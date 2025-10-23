Harshit Rana removes well-set Matthew Short for 74 to bring India back into the AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Oct 23, 2025 16:33 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 2 - Source: Getty
Matthew Short put Australia in a commanding position with his 74-run knock. [Getty Images]

Harshit Rana provided a timely dismissal in the second ODI between India and Australia in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. The speedster removed a well-set Matthew Short as the Aussies lost half their side for 187. Short departed for 74 runs off 78 balls with the help of two sixes and four boundaries.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 36th over of Australia’s run chase. Rana bowled a bouncer, and Short hurried in his pull shot. The right-handed batter got more height than the distance. Mohammed Siraj completed the catch at the deep square leg. With the catch, he made up for the dolly that he dropped when Short was batting on 55 earlier in the innings.

Watch the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This was Harshit Rana’s second wicket of the match. The pacer also took the prized scalp of Australian swashbuckling opener Travis Head for 28.

Harshit Rana dismisses Matthew Short to bring India back into the 2nd ODI

Harshit Rana brought India back into the game by dismissing Matthew Short in the second ODI.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 215/5 after 39.3 overs, with Cooper Connolly and Mitchell Owen at the crease.

Ad

Asked to bat first, the Men in Blue put up 164/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Rohit Sharma was the leading run-scorer with 73 off 97 deliveries, comprising two sixes and seven fours. Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Harshit Rana also contributed 61 (77), 44 (41), and 24* (18), respectively. Adam Zampa bagged four wickets for the Aussies, while Xavier Bartlett and Mitchell Starc scalped three and two, respectively.

The Shubman Gill-led side must win the game to stay alive in the three-match series. Australia won the first ODI by seven wickets via the DLS method in Perth. The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the third and final ODI, scheduled to be played on Saturday (October 25).

Follow the AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications