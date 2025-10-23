Harshit Rana removes well-set Matthew Short for 74 to bring India back into the AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Harshit Rana provided a timely dismissal in the second ODI between India and Australia in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. The speedster removed a well-set Matthew Short as the Aussies lost half their side for 187. Short departed for 74 runs off 78 balls with the help of two sixes and four boundaries.The dismissal came in the 36th over of Australia’s run chase. Rana bowled a bouncer, and Short hurried in his pull shot. The right-handed batter got more height than the distance. Mohammed Siraj completed the catch at the deep square leg. With the catch, he made up for the dolly that he dropped when Short was batting on 55 earlier in the innings.Watch the video below:This was Harshit Rana’s second wicket of the match. The pacer also took the prized scalp of Australian swashbuckling opener Travis Head for 28.Harshit Rana dismisses Matthew Short to bring India back into the 2nd ODIHarshit Rana brought India back into the game by dismissing Matthew Short in the second ODI.At the time of writing, the hosts were 215/5 after 39.3 overs, with Cooper Connolly and Mitchell Owen at the crease.Asked to bat first, the Men in Blue put up 164/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Rohit Sharma was the leading run-scorer with 73 off 97 deliveries, comprising two sixes and seven fours. Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Harshit Rana also contributed 61 (77), 44 (41), and 24* (18), respectively. Adam Zampa bagged four wickets for the Aussies, while Xavier Bartlett and Mitchell Starc scalped three and two, respectively.The Shubman Gill-led side must win the game to stay alive in the three-match series. Australia won the first ODI by seven wickets via the DLS method in Perth. The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the third and final ODI, scheduled to be played on Saturday (October 25).Follow the AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI live score and updates here.