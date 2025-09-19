  • home icon
  Harshit Rana smashes a six over extra cover to help defending champions post 188 in IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Sep 19, 2025 22:26 IST
Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Harshit Rana used his net practice to his advantage against Oman. [Getty Images]

Harshit Rana showed off his batting prowess after being promoted ahead of skipper Suryakumar Yadav in India’s last group-stage game against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The right-handed batter smashed a maximum to help the Men in Blue post 188 in their allotted 20 overs. He finished with an unbeaten 13 runs off eight balls as in-form Yadav opted to give others a chance with the bat ahead of the Super 4 in a surprising turn of events.

The six came off the last ball of the innings as Faisal bowled a back-of-a-length ball that angled across the batter. The right-hander slashed it over extra cover and all the way for a six.

Watch the video below:

Earlier in the match, Harshit Rana replaced leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in the playing XI. The World No.1 T20I bowler has been rested ahead of the Super 4 matches.

Harshit Rana gives finishing touches after Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma help India stay on course for a hat-trick of wins in Asia Cup 2025

While Harshit Rana finished off the innings, Sanju Samson starred with the bat, scoring 56 runs off 45 balls, including three maximums and as many fours. Earlier, World No.1-ranked T20I batter Abhishek Sharma continued his red-hot form, hitting a quickfire 38 off 15 balls, hitting two sixes and five boundaries. The duo shared a 66-run partnership for the second wicket after the Men in Blue lost vice-captain Shubman Gill for five off eight deliveries in the second over. Tilak Varma and Axar Patel also contributed 29 (18) and 26 (13), respectively.

Meanwhile, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, and Aamir Kaleem picked up two wickets each for Oman.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side earlier beat the UAE and arch-rivals Pakistan by nine and seven wickets, respectively, in their first two matches of the continental tournament. The defending champions are eyeing their record ninth Asia Cup trophy. They will next face the Men in Green again in the Super 4 contest in Dubai on Sunday, September 21.

Follow the IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 live score and updates here.

James Kuanal

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

