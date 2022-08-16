"Has raha hai..." - Rohit Sharma leaves hilarious comment on Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram post

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal share a great camaraderie. There have been multiple instances of banter between the duo on social media and Sharma seems to have initiated another one.

Chahal took to Instagram for a promotional video of a pain reliever brand. The leg-spinner was seen speaking about the new anthem created by the brand in the video. However, Sharma took the opportunity to troll Chahal for the way he spoke and commented:

"Has raha hai ro raha hai (are you laughing or crying?)"

One can expect Chahal to come up with a cheeky reply to his beloved Rohit "bhaiya" very soon.

Yuzvendra Chahal could be India's major wicket-taker in the Asia Cup

Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel will be unavailable for the Asia Cup 2022, with the news coming as a massive blow to the team.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be their most experienced weapon in the fast bowling department for the tournament in the UAE. But, while Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan have impressed in recent months, they may not be able to replicate Bumrah's cutting edge.

Consequently, Yuzvendra Chahal could play a crucial role for the Men in Blue. India have selected as many as five spinners for the Asia Cup and could deploy three of them alongside two pacers in their first game against Pakistan.

Chahal has already shown that he has the ability to take wickets in any conditions, especially in the UAE, where he had an incredible second half of IPL 2021. He was dearly missed by the Men in Blue in the previous T20 World Cup and will have a point to prove.

With Rohit Sharma's backing, Chahal could prove to be India's trump card in the Asia Cup as well as the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra