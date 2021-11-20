Hasan Ali fined for breaching code of conduct during 1st T20I against Bangladesh

Hasan Ali, the Pakistan fast bowler, has been fined for breaking Level 1 ICC Code of Conduct during the first T20I against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The 27-year-old fast bowler made some inappropriate behavior during the series opener on Friday. Hasan Ali gave Bangladesh batter Nurul Hasan a send-off after having him caught and bowled in the 17th over, which didn't go in accord with ICC's Code of Conduct.

The Pakistan pacer breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

Hasan Ali has now been awarded one demerit point, his first offense in the last two years.

Bangladesh cricket team, on the other hand, was fined 20 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over rate during the first T20I. The hosts were found to be one over short even after considering the time allowances.

"Ups and downs will come" - Hasan Ali on making a pleasant comeback after T20 World Cup

Pakistan, who bowed out of the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, returned to winning ways on Friday. They thumped host Bangladesh by four wickets to go 1-0 up in the series.

Hasan Ali, who received a lot of flak after the drop catch of Matthew Wade against Australia that possibly changed the complexion of the game, was spectacular with the ball against Bangladesh. The visitors rode on Ali's 3/22 to restrict Bangladesh to 127 runs before chasing it down with four balls to spare.

Speaking of his performance at the end of the game, Hasan Ali said:

"Pleasant moment for me to win this award. My performance wasn't upto the mark in the WC. As a professional player, ups and downs will come. I have been here in BPL. Normally it's a slow pitch, as much as you can bowl into the stumps with variations, you'll find success."

Pakistan currently lead the three-match T20I series 1-0.

