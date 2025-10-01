"Hasda khelda vdia ni lgrea" - Team India star's hilarious response to fan query on marriage

A fan recently asked Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh about his marriage plans. The left-arm seamer came up with a hilarious response to the query, suggesting that he was very happy being single.

The interaction took place on the social media platform Snapchat. The fan asked Arshdeep:

"Very random. When will you get married sir?"

Arshdeep cheekily replied by asking the fan if she didn't like seeing him smiling and enjoying his life as a bachelor. The 26-year-old remarked:

"Hasda khelda vdia ni lgrea? (Do I not look good smiling) Smiling enjoying me u don't liking?"

On the cricketing front, Arshdeep was part of India's squad in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final on September 28 to clinch the title.

Arshdeep was benched for the final. He bagged two scalps from as many innings at an economy rate of 10.37 in the edition. The talented bowler did a fantastic job in the Super Over during the side's Super Fours match against Sri Lanka, conceding just five runs while claiming two wickets.

Arshdeep Singh comments on asking Suryakumar Yadav to mimic Rohit Sharma's iconic celebration after India's Asia Cup 2025 triumph

Team India weren't handed the Asia Cup trophy despite their win over Pakistan in the summit clash. However, that didn't play a spoilsport in their celebrations as they lifted an 'invisible' trophy during the post-match presentation.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav even recreated Rohit Sharma's iconic 2024 T20 World Cup celebration of WWE legend Ric Flair's strut, albeit without the trophy. A video showed that it was actually Arshdeep Singh's idea.

When asked about the celebration by a fan on Snapchat, the bowler replied:

"Dimaag ki batti Hmesha on rehti hai (The light in my brain always remains on)."

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh will now join the India A for the ongoing three-match one-dayers against Australia A. The first match was washed out due to rain. The second game will be played at Green Park, Kanpur, on Friday, October 3.

