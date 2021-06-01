Hasmatullah Shahidi appointed as Afghanistan's captain for Tests, ODIs

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have appointed left-handed batter Hasmatullah Shahid as the captain of the Test and ODI teams. The board confirmed the news on May 31. He will succeed senior cricketer Asghar Afghan as the skipper of the team.

The 27-year-old right-handed batter Rahmat Shah will function as Hasmatullah Shahidi's deputy in Afghanistan's upcoming games.

"As per the decision, left-hander Hashmatullah Shahidi is appointed the new ODI and Test captain of the national team while Rahmat Shah will serve as the vice-captain for both formats," the ACB said in an official statement.

Afghanistan Cricket Board members approved the proposition to go ahead with split-captaincy for the national team, and thereby effectively removing Asghar Afghan as skipper.



Hasmatullah Shahid has represented Afghanistan in five Tests, 41 ODIs and four T20I matches. Overall, he has accumulated 1508 runs, including one century and 11 fifties.

Asghar Afghan was stripped of his leadership duties in the wake of the humiliating defeat in a Test against Zimbabwe earlier this year in Abu Dhabi. An investigation committee report determined that Afghan's decisions as the captain of the side hurt Afghanistan's chances in the match.

The veteran all-rounder was reappointed the Afghanistan captain after the 2019 ICC World Cup. At the time, senior cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi publicly called out the ACB for sacking him ahead of the mega event.

Afghanistan to name new T20I skipper soon

Afghanistan have retained star leg-spinner Rashid Khan as vice-captain in the shortest format of the game. They will announce the new skipper of the T20 side in the coming days.

"Furthermore, it was decided that all-rounder Rashid Khan will remain the vice-captain of the T20I team while the decision to appoint the new captain will be taken soon," read the statement from the ACB.

Afghanistan are set to play a Test match against Australia in Hobart from November 27. They are also expected to play a limited-overs series ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.