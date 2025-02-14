Hasan Ali's big prediction for Babar Azam for PAK vs NZ 2025 tri-series final backfires, fans troll fast bowler

Fans trolled Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali after his prediction about ace batter Babar Azam aged badly. The pacer predicted Babar would score his 20th ODI hundred in the tri-series final against New Zealand, but the batter was dismissed cheaply.

Lately, Hasan Ali has been in the news for his social media interactions. The pacer last played an ODI for Pakistan at the 2023 men's World Cup and T20Is when the Men in Green took on Ireland in a bilateral commitment ahead of the 2024 men's T20I World Cup.

As Pakistan took on New Zealand in the final of the tri-series, Hasan got onto his official account on X and predicted that Babar Azam was going to score a hundred. His post read:

"Hundred number 20th on the way In Sha Allah"

Take a look at the tweet below:

The prediction, though, aged horribly, as Babar Azam was dismissed for 29 runs in 34 balls. The batter got a good start opening the innings but was then caught and bowled by Nathan Smith. Hasan Ali replied to his post below with a single tear emoji, noting that his prediction had backfired.

The fans were quick to get under the replies and have a go at the pacer's tweet. Take a look at a few replies below:

"Maaf kerdo bhai. Whenever you say something about him he gets out. Jis din say app nay kaha hai “King Kerlayga” us din say he is struggling to play a decent innings," a user replied.

Pakistan steady ship after losing wickets quickly in PAK vs NZ 2025 tri-series final

After winning the toss and batting first, Pakistan had a horrid start, losing Fakhar Zaman (10 off 15) cheaply. Then, in a space of eight runs, Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel were dismissed, leaving the hosts reeling at 54/3 in the 12th over.

Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman have held the fort since. At the time of writing, Pakistan were 122/3 in 30 overs.

