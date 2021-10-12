"I hate that he doesn't like to run"- Lendl Simmons on one thing he dislikes about Chris Gayle

Hard-hitting West Indies batter Lendl Simmons recently opened up about a host of things during a candid chat with his compatriot Darren Ganga on the Sportskeeda Cricket YouTube channel.

Simmons has played a lot of cricket with 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle over the years. While he loves the destructive nature of Gayle's batting, Simmons hates the fact that the veteran opener is a reluctant runner. During the chat, Darren Ganga asked:

"One thing you love and hate about Gayle?"

"I love that is an explosive batsman, hate that he doesn't like to run," replied Simmons.

Watch the entire video here:

Simmons will be part of the West Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The right-handed opener has already won two T20 WCs and will be looking to win his third n the UAE in a month's time.

When asked about his prediction for the defending champions for the upcoming event, Simmons said:

‘’Win The tournament."

the West Indies are clubbed alongside former champions England, Australia, South Africa in Group 1. The defending champions will open their campaign against England in Dubai on October 23.

"Exciting"- Lendl Simmons on T20 WC 2016 semi-final win over India

Lendl Simmons blasted an unbeaten 51-ball 82 vs India in the 2016 T20 WC S/F [Image- Getty].

Simmons played a major role in the semi-finals of the 2016 T20 World Cup against hosts India. The swashbuckler made the most of his luck after being dismissed twice on a no-ball and smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 82 to guide the 2012 champions to the final against England.

When asked to describe the semi-final in one word, Simmons replied with "exciting."

The 36-year-old went on to pick seam-bowling all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as a better T20 player between the latter, Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard when asked about this by Darren Ganga.

Simmons was also asked to name the better batter among Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. The opener took his time initially before choosing both. When forced by Ganga to pick one, he opted for Virat Kohli.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar