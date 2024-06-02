"Haters in the mud. Well done, Temba"- Top 10 funny memes after USA's victory against Canada in 1st match of the 2024 T20 World Cup

The United States beat Canada by seven wickets in the opening match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Saturday. The batting departments of the two teams displayed wonderful performances and thoroughly entertained viewers, kicking off the mega tournament in style.

Canada batted first in the contest after losing the toss. They posted a daunting total of 194/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of decent knocks from Navneet Dhaliwal (61), Nicholas Kirton (51), and Shreyas Movva (32). Harmeet Singh bowled an economical spell of 4-0-27-1 for the USA side.

In reply, the USA could only get to 48/2 in the first eight overs. Aaron Jones (94*) then stepped on the accelerator alongside Andries Gous (65) to power the United States to victory in just 17.4 overs. Jones smashed 10 sixes and four boundaries during his 40-ball match-winning inning.

The high-scoring T20 World Cup match between the two lesser-known cricketing nations enthralled fans. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

"I think 194 was a great total"- Canada captain Saad Bin Zafar after loss against the USA in T20 World Cup

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Canada skipper Saad Bin Zafar reflected on the loss in the first match of the T20 World Cup and said:

I think 194 was a great total. We started well in the powerplay and took early wickets but I think Aaron Jones and Gous batted exceptionally well. Our bowlers had no answers to them. The wicket had good bounce. But it got better to bat in the second innings with the dew factor. I think we bowled four no balls - as a bowling unit, it's a big no-no in a T20 game."

On the learning for his team from this contest, he added:

"That is something we need to work on. Even the catch we had off a no ball - if that was not a no ball we could have pulled the game back but that changed the game. We played an exceptionally good game overall. Nothing to be sad about, I'm still happy with the effort the boys put in. Just the first game and we've got to put it behind us and come back strong in the next game."

West Indies will face off against Papa New Guinea in the second match of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Sunday at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

