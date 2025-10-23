Have India qualified for semifinals of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 after their 53-run win over New Zealand?

India Women beat New Zealand Women by 53 runs [DLS method] in match number 24 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 23. With the win, India also ended their frustrating three-match losing streak in the tournament.

Sent into bat by New Zealand in yet another rain-hit encounter, Team India put up 340-3 in 49 overs. Smriti Mandhana (109 off 95) and Pratika Rawal (122 off 134) got the Women in Blue off to a brilliant start, adding 212 runs for the opening wicket in 33.2 overs. Batting at No. 3, Jemimah Rodrigues also came good as she smashed an unbeaten 76 off just 55 balls.

Set to chase a revised DLS target of 325 in 44 overs, New Zealand were held to 271-8. Renuka Singh and Kranti Gaud picked up two wickets each for India Women, while Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Deepti Sharma and Pratika claimed one scalp each. For New Zealand, Brooke Halliday top-scored with a valiant 81 off 84, while Isabella Gaze was unbeaten on 65 off 51 balls.

India Women become 4 team to qualify for semifinals of ICC Women's World Cup 2025

By virtue of their win over the Kiwis on Thursday, India Women became the fourth team to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, knocking out New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Team India are currently fourth in the points table, with six points and a net run rate of +0.628. They began their campaign in the ICC event with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka [DLS method] and then beat Pakistan by 88 runs.

India Women then suffered three consecutive losses - all of them by close margins. They went down to South Africa and Australia by three wickets each and choked against England to lose the game by four runs. Incidentally, Australia, South Africa and England are the other three teams to have qualified for the semifinals of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

