"Have been trying to lose the wicketkeeper-batter tag for a long time" - Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips hoped that his four-wicket haul on Day 1 of the Bangladesh-New Zealand Test in Sylhet on Tuesday would help him shed the wicketkeeper-batter tag and prove his utility as an all-rounder.

Phillips, playing only his second Test, bowled for the first time in the format and took four wickets for 53 runs in 16 overs.

The off-spinner pitched the ball in the right areas and got some help from the pressure put on the Bangladeshi batters from the Kiwi pacers on the other end.

"Obviously, the opportunity to bowl at Test match level has been a dream of mine for a while now. The combination of the line-up and Bangladesh having left-handers presented the opportunity. I have been trying to lose the wicketkeeper-batter tag for a long time now. Hopefully this (four-wicket haul) puts a little stamp on things," Phillips said after Day 1.

"I worked really hard over it for quite a number of years now with this goal in mind. I also felt that I needed to offer something with the ball in order to play Test cricket," he added.

Phillips further stated that because of New Zealand's "incredibly strong" batting line-up, he worked hard on his bowling to offer something more to the team.

"That was not how I thought I would get it" - Glenn Phillips on his first wicket

Phillips' first Test wicket came off a full toss as an aggressive-looking Najmul Hossain Shanto went for a cross-batted swipe against him. The ball looped in the air and ended up in Kane Williamson's hands at mid-on.

"I have dreamed of getting my first Test wicket for a long time, but that was not how I thought I would get it," he joked. "You see legspinners often bowl absolute peaches and then a nice juicy full-toss. The batters eyes light up, and it goes straight up. I have always wanted a little piece of that, but I didn't want it for my first."

Bangladesh concluded Day 1 at 310/9.

