Hawk-Eye admits to a game-changing error in Islamabad-Quetta PSL 2024 clash

Hawk-Eye has admitted to a game-changing error that allowed Rilee Rossouw to continue his innings upon review after being adjudged LBW in the PSL 2024 clash between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United on Thursday, February 22. It also apologized to the PCB in a letter after acknowledging the error.

The incident transpired in the final ball of the 11th over in the Gladiators' run-chase. Their skipper Rossouw missed an attempted sweep and was adjudged LBW by on-field umpire Aleem Dar.

However, the southpaw took a review, and Hawk-Eye revealed that the impact was outside off, forcing an overturned on-field call. Yet, it was later revealed that the ball-tracking data shown was different from the actual event, leading to the glaringly wrong decision.

A PSL media release on Friday, February 23, read:

"Hawk-Eye has admitted the system had correctly tracked the delivery in question for the Decision Review System (DRS), showing the impact as umpire's call and wickets as hitting. However, due to an operator error, incorrect ball tracking data was put to air, which meant an incorrect outcome was reached."

The decision proved costly as Rossouw, who was on 13 off 17, eventually scored an unbeaten 34 off 38 to steer the Gladiators to a tense three-wicket victory in the penultimate over.

The Gladiators were chasing 139 for victory and struggling at 82/4 when the LBW fiasco occurred.

"These sorts of things should be sorted out properly in such a big tournament" - Shadab Khan

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan expressed his frustrations after the crucial LBW reversal resulted in his side's defeat.

When the visuals of the LBW were shown on the big screen during the review, both the fielding side and the on-field umpire looked visibly surprised.

At the post-match presentation, Shadab said:

"I think technology made a mistake. The ball-tracking showed a different delivery, and it was a match-changing moment. These sorts of things should be sorted out properly in such a big tournament. These mistakes should not happen. I bowled four overs here as a legspinner, and I don't think the ball was spinning here. And they showed Agha [Salman]'s delivery hitting outside off stump and spinning away. I don't buy that."

The incident marred what turned out to be a thrilling game, with the Quetta Gladiators making it three wins in as many outings to start their PSL 2024 campaign.

Meanwhile, the loss meant Islamabad United sunk to their second defeat in three games.

