"He had 15-16 mirrors in the room, and looking at them, he thought that was his team" - Salman Butt on Ramiz Raja

Former opener Salman Butt believes that former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja did not have a team and was solely responsible for all the calls he took.

During a live session on his YouTube channel, Butt suggested that Ramiz was the one who made decisions regarding everything during his tenure as the PCB chief. He claimed that Ramiz had taken complete control of the board. He said:

"Ramiz Raja did not have a team. He had 15-16 mirrors in the room, and looking at them, he thought that that was his team. There was nobody apart from him."

Notably, Ramiz was recently sacked as the PCB chief. Najam Sethi has been appointed as the new chairman of the Pakistani board. However, the decision has not gone down well with Ramiz, and he has been very vocal about his displeasure.

"We saw how the Ramiz Raja-administered team treated the senior players during their tenure" - Kamran Akmal

Speaking in the video, keeper-batter Kamran Akmal spoke about how senior players were not treated well when Ramiz Raja was at the helm of the PCB.

Akmal stated that while he may not get a chance to play for the national team at this age, he is willing to help out the team in a coaching or mentoring role in the future. He added that if he is treated with respect, he is ready to work with the current crop of Pakistani players.

The 40-year-old elaborated:

"As a player, I don't think I will get a chance to play for Pakistan again. It's time for the youngsters to play. I am ready to share my experience with the team if the PCB asks me to. However, respect is very important. We saw how the Ramiz Raja-administered team treated the senior players during their tenure."

Akmal is not the only one to have accused Ramiz of not treating senior players well. Veteran pacer Wahab Riaz has also disclosed that he received unfair treatment from the board in recent times.

